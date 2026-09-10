Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Predicted to ‘Reclaim’ Place Among NFL Elite

It might seem that way on social media, but not everyone in the world is against Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels headed into a pivotal 3rd NFL season.

After an offseason of bad headlines (mostly his own doing) following a disastrous 5-12 season in 2025, in which he missed 10 games due to injuries, some people are holding fast to their Daniels stock.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano both put Daniels at the top of their lists of NFL players who are setting themselves up for major comebacks in 2026.

“Jayden Daniels can reclaim his place as a premier quarterback, and there’s considerable hype in league circles that Daniels will get back on track and be a problem for the rest of the NFC East,” Fowler wrote on September 10.

“I believe Daniels is a fantastic player and will play well as long as he’s healthy,” Graziano wrote. “I have significant concerns about the group around him, particularly his offensive line, capping his (and the team’s) performance ceiling this season. Hopefully for their sake, I’m wrong.”

Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was brilliant as a rookie, leading the Commanders to their 1st appearance in the NFC Championship Game since 1991, setting the NFL rookie rushing record and winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Commanders open the regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 13.

“Everybody has an opinion, no matter whether it’s good or bad,” Daniels said on September 9. “It’s nothing I can really control. The only thing that matters to me is the people inside the building, my family, helping the Washington Commanders win football games and being the best version of myself.”

Massive Offseason Misstep for Jayden Daniels

The problem with Daniels, from the outside looking in, is that he appears more concerned with branding than winning games.

Exhibit A in Daniels being clueless about how he’s perceived came when he threatened legal action against his alma mater, LSU, over the use of his No. 5 jersey in promotional materials.

“An attorney representing Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has informed LSU that it can no longer use his name, image and likeness, according to an Aug. 5 letter sent to Tigers athletic director Verge Ausberry,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on August 13.

Daniels played his final 2 seasons of college football at LSU, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2023.

LSU cornerback D.J. Pickett wore No. 3 as a freshman but opened training camp wearing No. 5. It’s the 1st time someone for LSU has worn the No. 5 jersey — which is not retired — since Daniels left the program.

Jayden Daniels: Very Unhappy Over Jersey Use

The statement from Daniels’ team indicates he is incensed over the use of his No. 5 jersey — much of it stemming from the fact that the previous Heisman Trophy winner at LSU, quarterback Joe Burrow, has not had his No. 9 jersey given to another player since he led the Tigers to an undefeated season and College Football Playoff national championship in 2019.

LSU went 10-3 in Daniels’ Heisman-winning season and finished the year with a win in the ReliaQuest Bowl — a game Daniels didn’t even play in.

“The Daniels family is deeply disappointed and feels profoundly disrespected by LSU’s decision to give Jayden’s number to another player,” Daniels’ spokesperson said in a prepared statement. “Jayden and his family had every reason to believe that his number would remain a meaningful part of his LSU legacy and would be honored and protected in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the university. Jayden made it clear that he did not want his number given to another player, and he believed his wishes would be respected. His Heisman Trophy-winning season and everything he accomplished on and off the field cemented his place in LSU history. To see his number given to another player is incredibly disappointing and feels like a failure to honor the significance of what Jayden accomplished at LSU.”