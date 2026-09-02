Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Trashed by Ravens Rookie

It’s safe to say, at this point, Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane has a maturity issue.

While that knowledge might come with age and — hopefully — a lengthy NFL career, right now it’s about to cause some headaches for Lane and, possibly, his teammates, coaches, and the Ravens’ front office as they’re inevitably asked about his latest faux pas.

Riding shotgun in a car driven by Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love with Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams riding in the backseat, Lane goes out of his way to praise Ravens quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler “Snoop” Huntley while taking multiple shots at Washington Commanders starting quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels and Huntley both wear the No. 5 jersey.

“We got the best dual-threat quarterback in the league… what?” Lane says.

“JD5,” Williams replies.

“Lamar Jackson, the best in the world, are you crazy?” Lane says. “Snoop … 5 … I’m taking my 5 over your 5.”

“No, you’re not,” Williams says.

“Yes I am,” Lane says. “I’m taking Tyler Huntley over the Commanders’ quarterback, every time.”

Quickly Becoming 1 of NFL’s Most Exciting Rookies

The Ravens appear to have added a player with 1st-round talent in the 3rd round (No. 60 overall) with Lane, who has already established himself as the Ravens WR2 behind Pro Bowler Zay Flowers.

“There’s a lot to work with having Ja’Kobi Lane,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said after the pick went in.

The proof that Lane, 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, wasn’t just a Training Camp Hero came in the Ravens’ preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he put those same skills on display — including a thrilling, 16-yard touchdown catch in the 1st quarter, followed by an awkward touchdown dance.

“A familiar sight of the summer for the Ravens — Ja’Kobi Lane in the end zone,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account. “What stands out here is how Lane immediately drives to the end zone after making the catch. It’s a 16-yard TD for the impressive rookie third-round pick … the star of training camp shines in the preseason opener.”

History of Questionable Decisions by Ja’Kobi Lane

Lane’s past missteps and latest misstep have 1 very important thing in common — social media.

After he was drafted, a bizarre video surfaced of Lane holding a live chat and taking questions from fans — including 1 about worries over CTE.

“Am I scared of getting CTE?” Lane said, while repeatedly picking his nose. “I have CTE.”

“Heartbreaking: New Ravens rookie WR Ja’Kobi Lane reveals that he already has CTE at just 21 years old,” NFL influencer Dov Kleiman wrote on their official X account.

In February, Lane went on social media to accuse 3-star wide receiver recruit Brawley Tuitupou of stealing out of his locker and other lockers during a visit to USC, with a post that included a screenshot of Tuitupou’s Instagram account along with a screenshot of Tuitupou’s IG stories featuring a coterie of USC football gear.

“This kid stole my cleats and a bunch of stuff from the sc locker room,” Lane wrote. “All yall kids out there just know this is simply unacceptable.”

Tuitupou denied stealing anything from Lane’s locker.