Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Hit With Troubling New Prediction

One year ago, you would have been hard-pressed to find anyone willing to sell their stock in Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who seemed like the prize jewel of the record-setting 2024 draft class.

Heading into the 2026 season, Daniels is mostly being traded in the penny stocks these days, and even that’s a hard sell.

Once considered the very best of the 6 quarterbacks selected in the 1st round in 2024, Daniels now finds himself looking up at Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Bo Nix — even after Nix’s fractured ankle — and just ahead of 2 quarterbacks who probably won’t even start for their teams this season in J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport is sticking with the “sell, sell, sell” position with Daniels and predicts he’ll end the 2026 season like he ended the 2025 season — on the sideline.