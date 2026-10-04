Marcus Mariota Injury Update: Commanders QB Leaves Game Against Colts

The Washington Commanders missed touchdowns on 2 trips to the red zone to start their Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts in London — they also got an injury scare when starting quarterback Marcus Mariota was sent to the medical tent, then to the locker room.

“Marcus Mariota heads to the locker room,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning. “Athan Kaliakmanis warming up. Wow.”

Mariota appeared to suffer a right leg injury on a sack by Colts edge rusher Laiatu Latu. Mariota left the game with the Commanders leading 6-0 late in the 1st quarter.

Kaliakmanis was a 7th-round pick (No. 233 overall) out of Rutgers in the 2026 NFL Draft. Tight end Colson Yankoff would be the emergency QB option if Kaliakmanis gets hurt.

“Marcus Mariota heading to the locker room after getting sacked on the previous series,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “Athan Kaliakmanis about to take over for him.”

Kaliakmanis went 2-of-3 passing for 8 yards on his 1st drive, which ended in a punt for the Commanders.

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Mariota Ruled Questionable to Return Against Colts

The Commanders quickly ruled Mariota questionable to return against the Colts. He was making his 2nd consecutive start after starter Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated left elbow in Week 2.

“Commanders QB Marcus Mariota is officially questionable with a knee injury,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “Athan Kaliakmanis in at QB.”

“Marcus Mariota went to the locker room, injured,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account. “Commanders rookie QB Athan Kaliakmanis has replaced him … Commanders say Marcus Mariota has a knee injury.”

Athan Kaliakmanis Started for 2 Different Colleges

Kaliakmanis, 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds, was a 2-year starter for Minnesota before transferring to Rutgers before the 2024 season.

In 2 years as Rutgers’ starter, Kaliakmanis went 12-13 while throwing for 5,820 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 254 yards and 5 touchdowns. In 4 seasons, he made an impressive 42 starts — that’s experience NFL teams find invaluable.

“Kaliakmanis displayed solid improvement in his play and production during his five college seasons, which he split between Minnesota and Rutgers,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “He’s a full-field progression reader who made his own protection calls … he throws with adequate deep-ball touch but needs to become more consistent with his placement and timing over the first two levels. He’s not much of a threat to make plays with his legs. He has enough size, experience, and football intelligence to eventually make a roster as a QB3.”