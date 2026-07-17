Former No. 2 Overall Pick Shades Commanders on Social Media

With former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III these days, there’s 1 important thing to remember when it comes to anything he does online: anything for the clicks.

RG3, the No. 2 overall pick by the Commanders in the 2012 NFL Draft, used the popular “Netflix Documentary” trend taking over social media to take a shot at his former team on his official Instagram account.

In RG3’s version, he sits down in a chair for his “documentary” dressed in his full uniform from his time in Washington — including helmet, shoulder pads and his No. 10 jersey.

“Preparing for my Netflix documentary about why they kept running me when I only had 1 leg against Seattle in 2012,” RG3 wrote on the screen, referring to the severe knee injury he suffered in an NFC Wild Card loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

“The day that changed my career forever,” RG3 added in the post’s description.

NFL Fans Might Be Sick of RG3’s Act

NFL fans weren’t kind to RG3 after his post or thought it was the comedy gold he may have.

There’s also the historical debate about whether RG3 actually insisted on playing and that was what caused the injury, which the 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has denied.

RG3 eventually lost his starting job to another quarterback Washington drafted the same year they selected him — 4th-round pick Kirk Cousins. RG3 was never the same after the injury and went 14-21 as the starter over four seasons before he was released, including a bizarre stretch at the end where he was reportedly playing safety on the scout team.

“This is the equivalent of the uncle at the cookout who always talks about he would have been something if he didn’t blow his knee out on homecoming night game senior year,” Commanders SZN wrote in the comments on RG3’s post.

“Bro lets be real you wanted to stay in there and come back so quickly because you knew kirk cousins could take your job,” Chris Skins 05 wrote.

“Conveniently leaves out that he wouldn’t come out the game even when they told him to,” Big Ducks Energy wrote on its official X account.

“While he is at it, he should talk about how he lied to the coaching staff … how he could’ve protected his knee from getting decapitated by just running out of bounds after getting the 1st down … how he lost his starting job to someone who actually knew how to be an NFL QB and is still playing,” DJ Supa Black wrote on his official X account.

“How can I make things more about me? I don’t get enough attention. Signed, RG3,” DC Sports wrote on its official X account.

ESPN Fired Robert Griffin III in 2024

RG3’s ESPN tenure came to an abrupt end when he was fired in August 2024.

He was fired with 2 years remaining on a contract that reportedly paid him 7 figures. He was one of two high-profile ESPN personalities fired, along with “Sunday NFL Countdown” host Samantha Ponder, who had been with the network since 2011.

RG3 was originally part of the network’s college football coverage and had been promoted to part of the “Monday Night Countdown” crew for the last two years.

“Since Griffin’s stock had fallen, it made him a prime candidate to be let go,” The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand wrote. “While his seven-figure per year salary will be honored, his role had diminished to a point where ESPN decided to not keep him on. The first real sign Griffin was being dropped in the order was when he was removed from ‘Monday Night Countdown,’ where he had been on the prime pregame show for two years. ESPN hired Jason Kelce this offseason to replace Griffin.”