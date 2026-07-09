Commanders Will Retire Super Bowl MVP’s Jersey in Week 9

The Washington Commanders had a once-in-a-lifetime player and personality in running back John Riggins — now they’ll make sure his iconic No. 44 jersey will be honored forever.

“Commanders are retiring John Riggins’ No.44 jersey on Sunday, Nov. 8th, when Washington hosts the Los Angeles Rams,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

Riggins, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1992, played in the NFL from 1971 to 1985 and for Washington from 1976 to 1985. He led the NFL in rushing touchdowns twice and was an NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

The greatest moments of Riggins’ career came in the 1982 season, when he set NFL postseason records of 136 yards and 610 rushing yards in just 4 games to go with 4 touchdowns, including a playoff single-game record of 185 rushing yards in a win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Riggins saved his best for Super Bowl XVII, where he had 38 carries for a Super Bowl-record 166 rushing yards in a 27-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on the way to being named Super Bowl MVP.