Commanders Make Sudden Roster Move to Bring Back 295-Pound Lineman for Cowboys Game

The Washington Commanders opened the 2026 NFL season with defensive tackle Ricky Barber no longer part of their organization. But he will be for Week 2 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Not only did the Commanders sign Barber to their practice squad Saturday, they immediately added him to the active roster. Barber will be active for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys as a practice squad elevation.

The Commanders elevated linebacker Ale Kaho from the practice squad to the active roster as well. Washington announced those roster moves Saturday afternoon.

Barber spent all of last season on the Commanders practice squad. Ironically, he made his debut versus the Cowboys in Week 17 as a practice squad elevation.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive tackle also played in Week 18. During the two games, he had five combined tackles in 32 defensive snaps. Barber registered a sack versus Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

Commanders Reunite With Ricky Barber, Add DT to Active Roster for Week 2

Getty The Washington Commanders signed defensive tackle Ricky Barber to the team’s practice squad and immediately elevated him for Week 2 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Barber joined the Commanders after going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft. He spent the entire offseason in Washington, didn’t make the team at the roster deadline in August 2025, but returned immediately to be part of the team’s first practice squad.

Barber received his chance to play versus the Commanders at the end of Washington’s disappointing 2025 campaign. The defensive tackle made a play versus Prescott, bringing him down for a sack.

In college, Barber had 15 sacks over six seasons. He began his college career at Western Kentucky, where he registered a career-best four sacks along with seven tackles for loss in 202.

Barber then played at UCF from 2021-24. In 47 games, he registered 130 combined tackles, including 22.5 sacks and 10 sacks. He also had six pass defenses.

It’s not exactly clear why, but it’s pretty obvious the Commanders not only wanted Barber back but to play in Week 2 versus the Cowboys. It’s easy to understand why when he had a pretty strong debut versus Dallas last season.

Commanders Also Promote LB Ale Kaho From Practice Squad

Getty The Washington Commanders signed defensive tackle Ricky Barber to the team’s practice squad and immediately elevated him for Week 2 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

In addition to Barber, the Commanders made Kaho available for Week 2 as well.

Just like Barber, Kaho joined Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2025. But he made the team out of 2025 training camp and appeared in eight games for the Commanders as a rookie.

Last season, he registered five combined tackles while solely playing a role on special teams. Kaho lined up for 120 special teams snaps and zero on defense.

This season, Kaho didn’t make Washington’s final 53-man unit at the league’s roster deadline. But he returned on the practice squad. Kaho will make his 2026 season debut versus the Cowboys with the Commanders dealing with multiple linebacker injuries entering Week 2.

The Commanders will visit the Cowboys on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:25 pm ET.