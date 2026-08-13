Robert Griffin III Blasts Jayden Daniels Over LSU Controversy

A spokesperson for Daniels and his family released a statement regarding the decision.

“The Daniels family is deeply disappointed and feels profoundly disrespected by LSU’s decision to give Jayden’s number to another player,” the statement from Daniels’ spokesperson said. “Jayden and his family had every reason to believe that his number would remain a meaningful part of his LSU legacy and would be honored and protected in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the university.

“Jayden made it clear that he did not want his number given to another player, and he believed his wishes would be respected,” the statement continued. “His Heisman Trophy-winning season and everything he accomplished on and off the field cemented his place in LSU history. To see his number given to another player is incredibly disappointing and feels like a failure to honor the significance of what Jayden accomplished at LSU.”

Robert Griffin III Rips Daniels Over Decision

Former college football and NFL star Robert Griffin III also reacted to Daniels’ decision, making it clear that he believes the Commanders quarterback made a “colossal mistake.”

“Every Heisman Trophy Winner should have their number retired. But this cease and desist letter is a COLOSSAL MISTAKE by Jayden Daniels’ team for 3 reasons,” Griffin III said.

“1. Jersey retirements are an honor. -Not something to be demanded -Not something to strong arm a school to do

“2. It creates a rift between Jayden Daniels and LSU fans, who are one of the most passionate fan bases in all of Sports. Saying you feel profoundly disrespected and are being treated differently than Joe Burrow, forces LSU fans to chose between 10-3 Jayden Daniels and 15-0 National Champion Joe Burrow smoking a cigar. LSU fans will pick Joe Burreaux EVERY SINGLE TIME.

“3. It’s creates a MASSIVE DISTRACTION for Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders 3 weeks before the most important season of his career.

“Timing is everything. And this was the worst move for Jayden Daniels and his image to the masses possible.”