Commanders ‘Really Like’ Jacory Croskey-Merritt Challenger

Finding unheralded running backs who can cut it in the NFL has become a happy habit for the Washington Commanders, who “really like” a free-agent addition with the “explosive” talent to challenge last year’s late-round draft find Jacory Croskey-Merritt for carries this season.

Undrafted backfield threat Robert Henry Jr. has the Commanders “intrigued,” according to ESPN’s John Keim. He explained on The John Keim Report how Henry is “going to be one to watch in training camp. To what degree? I don’t know. I know there’s some people here are intrigued by him because he had a game against Texas A&M in college where he ran for 177 yards, made guys miss. Like that stuff opens eyes. So like, hey, let’s see him here. He’s one of the undrafted guys that I think will be one to watch.”

Keim made his bold claim about how highly Henry is regarded after watching the former Jones and UTSA star at Washington’s rookie minicamp. As Keim admitted, he “saw some wiggle, but you’re talking about shorts and a helmet. You’re not really talking about anything other than that. So I’m not going to take away too much from that. I just know that he’s a guy like, hey, I think there’s some people here who really like him.”

There are compelling reasons to believe Henry can live up to the hype. He’ll need to if he’s going to survive in a more densely populated rotation still headlined by 2024 NFL draft seventh-round breakout story Croskey-Merritt, but topped up by another potential draft steal.

Robert Henry Jr. Has Big-Play Credentials Commanders Need

The key to Henry earning playing time will be proving he can translate his natural breakaway threat to the pros. He “forced 33 missed tackles and had 16 runs of 15 or more yards on 153 carries last season,” according to Doug Farrar of Athlon Sports, so Henry has the pedigree to stretch the field against NFL defenses.

These headline numbers might’ve earned Henry hearing his name called during the draft, but his stock was probably hurt earlier. Notably, when Henry Jr. “posted average 4.52 40 & 4.31 shuttle times at the NFL Combine,” per draft observer Clint Goss.

Showcasing less-than impressive speed, coupled with Henry entering the league as a 24-year-old rookie, left him available for the Commanders. That’s good news when Goss pointed out Henry also “had the 2nd highest Explosive Run Rate in FBS.”

Henry’s impressive 6.9 yards per carry average during his final season in college is more tangible proof of his ability to manufacture big plays on the ground. That number also explains why the Commanders are so enamoured with Henry’s talents, after their rush offense mustered just 11 runs of 20-plus yards all last season.

JCM did his bit to raise standards in the backfield, but he’s under pressure to stay atop an increasingly crowded depth chart.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Faces Competition from Another Rookie

Croskey-Merritt defied his draft status by performing like an elite back in 2025, but that didn’t stop the Commanders from restocking the options around him. The recruitment drive yielded veterans Rachaad White and Jerome Ford in free agency, before the Commanders snagged a 43-touchdown scoring machine in the sixth round of the draft.

Ex-Penn State stud Kaytron Allen already looks like the natural replacement for goal-line and power back Chris Rodriguez Jr. That leaves room for Henry to emerge as the speedy complement outside the tackles.

This way of sharing the carries alongside touches for JCM, White and Ford, has the potential to form one of the more dynamic rushing committees in the league. A group capable of underpinning first-year offensive coordinator David Blough’s schemes.

While the Commanders might not keep five backs on the main roster for Blough’s usage plan, Henry has the upside to ensure he’s in the key group.