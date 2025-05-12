Commanders 23-TD Rookie Ready to ‘Dominate’ in New Role

In terms of sheer athleticism, perhaps the best way to use a non first round pick their rookie season might be on special teams. That’s where there’s a long history of first year players making an impact and sometimes dominating.

In 2005, Cleveland Browns rookie and undrafted free agent Josh Cribbs set the franchise record with 1,094 return yards. He also scored on a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in his NFL debut.

In 2006, Chicago Bears rookie Devin Hester racked up 1,236 return yards and 6 return touchdowns. He capped his rookie year by becoming the only player to return the opening kickoff of a Super Bowl for a touchdown.

In 2024, Hester became the only primary return specialist inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Washington Commanders might have a player who could make that kind of instant impact in 2025 with fourth round pick (No. 128 overall) Jaylin Lane, who told The Athletic’s Ben Standig he’s ready to “dominate my role” on special teams after making his debut at rookie minicamp.

“Lane’s 4.34 40-yard speed made the Virginia Tech receiver a coveted target for teams in the middle rounds,” Standig wrote on May 11. ” … Finding ways to get Lane the ball beyond traditional route running feels like an early goal. That includes returning punts and kicks, which might be how he will contribute primarily as a rookie, along with gunner reps on special teams.”

Commanders Criticized for Taking Lane in Fourth Round

Bleacher Report’s Damian Parson put the Commanders on his list of teams who likely wanted a “Do Over” after the draft, with some of that criticism focused on Lane.

“The board broke their way later in the draft, but they chose the wrong wideout prospect in Round 4,” Parson wrote on May 9. “The Commanders selected Jaylin Lane, who was the 27th-ranked wide receiver and No. 214 overall prospect on the B/R NFL Scouting Department’s final big board. Five picks later, the Kansas City Chiefs took Jalen Royals, the sixth-ranked wideout and No. 49 overall prospect on the B/R big board.”

In 5 seasons at Middle Tennessee State and Virginia Tech, Lane had 4,381 all purpose yards and 23 total touchdowns and scored in a multitude of ways — receiving, rushing and returns. He was also 2 inches taller and 20 pounds heavier than he’d been listed throughout his college career when he checked in at 5-foot-10 and 191 pounds at the NFL combine.

Ekeler Earned NFL All-Pro Honors in 2024

Commanders running back Austin Ekeler earned NFL All-Pro as a return specialist in 2024 but missed 5 games with a pair of concussions — including one scary moment at the end of the season.

If Ekeler has value to the Commanders moving forward, it’s likely more as a running back. That leaves plenty of room for Lane to make an impact in the return game.

“While Lane will have a chance to earn receiver snaps for Washington, what most excites me about his early impact is in the kicking game,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote on May 12. “Lane is arguably the best punt returner in the draft class.”