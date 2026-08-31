Ex-Commanders RB Called NFL’s Best ‘Bargain’ Free Agent

The Jerome Ford era on the Washington Commanders lasted just a single offseason and preseason — it doesn’t mean his career’s over.

After the Commanders cut bait on Ford, a 2026 free-agent signee, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put him at the top of his list of the NFL’s best “bargain” free agents at his position, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks as the best possible landing spots.

“Jerome Ford’s health remains a bit of an unknown. After he suffered a hamstring injury, the Washington Commanders waived him with an injury settlement,” Knox wrote on August 31. “However, Ford is a solid RB2 when healthy who showed he can be a viable spot-starter during his time with the Cleveland Browns. He topped 1,100 scrimmage yards in 2023, and he has averaged 4.3 yards per carry as a pro.”

Jerome Ford Left Last-Place Team for Commanders

The Commanders signed Ford to a 1-year, $1.4 million free-agent contract on March 14 after he spent his 1st 4 seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

“The Commanders have agreed to terms with former Browns RB Jerome Ford, giving him a 1-year deal,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “He leaves Cleveland after four seasons.”

Ford, 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, was a 5th-round pick (No. 156 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft and had a career-high 1,132 yards of total offense and 9 touchdowns with the Browns in 2023.

“Washington is signing RB Jerome Ford to a one-year deal,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X. The Commanders add another RB after landing Rachaad White. They entered with only Jacory Croskey-Merritt under contract and now have three.”

“Rachaad White and Jerome Ford give the Commanders experience and depth in the backfield alongside Jacory Croskey-Merritt,” NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo wrote on X.

Commanders Urged to Part Ways With Jerome Ford

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put Ford at the top of his list of players who should be waived before the regular season.