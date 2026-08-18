Commanders Place Free Agent RB on Injured Reserve

The Washington Commanders went out of their way this offseason to shore up the running backs room — something they didn’t do in 2025 and it cost them dearly.

That added depth is already looking like it will be needed after the Commanders were forced to place free-agent running back Jerome Ford on injured reserve as part of a slew of moves on Tuesday.

“Washington placed RB Jerome Ford (hamstring) on injured reserve,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X on Tuesday morning.

Jerome Ford Left Last-Place Team for Commanders

The Commanders signed Ford to a 1-year, $1.4 million free-agent contract on March 14 after he spent his 1st 4 seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

“The Commanders have agreed to terms with former Browns RB Jerome Ford, giving him a 1-year deal,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “He leaves Cleveland after four seasons.”

Ford, 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, was a 5th-round pick (No. 156 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft and had a career-high 1,132 yards of total offense and 9 touchdowns with the Browns in 2023.

“Washington is signing RB Jerome Ford to a one-year deal,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X. The Commanders add another RB after landing Rachaad White. They entered with only Jacory Croskey-Merritt under contract and now have three.”

“Rachaad White and Jerome Ford give the Commanders experience and depth in the backfield alongside Jacory Croskey-Merritt,” NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo wrote on X.

Commanders Urged to Part Ways With Jerome Ford

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put Ford at the top of his list of players who should be waived before the regular season.