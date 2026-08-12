Commanders Cut Ties With ‘Powerful’ 317-Pound Lineman

The Washington Commanders made new additions to their training camp roster Tuesday. To do that, they parted ways with a pair of players, including former Baltimore Ravens drafted pick Sala Aumavae-Laulu.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Commanders waived Aumavae-Laulu and defensive back Robert McDaniel on Tuesday. That enabled Washington to sign two players to fill needs at other positions.

Aumavae-Laulu provided depth at guard this summer for the Commanders. In 2023, the Baltimore Ravens selected him at No. 199 overall in the sixth round.

He’s been a fringe-roster player most of his career. But he’s remained in the league mostly because of his pure size.

“Powerful lineman whose lack of instincts and technique could make him a candidate for the practice squad as the jump-off point for his career,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein during the 2023 draft process. “Aumavae-Laulu has the physical traits teams look for but lacks consistency with his hands and body composure getting into blocks.

“His odds of roster success will be much higher at the guard position, where he has enough athletic ability and power to potentially fit a wide variety of run schemes while creating better matchups for him in protection.”

Also according to the NFL transaction wire, the Commanders signed defensive tackle Byron Cowart and linebacker Curtis Jacobs in free agency.

Commanders Release Guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu

Aumavae-Laulu made the Ravens roster as a rookie. He dressed for the first time in the NFL during Week 4 versus the Buffalo Bills. Aumavae-Laulu made his debut on the field in Week 5 while playing five special teams snaps.

The Ravens, though, released the guard about a week and a half after his second game. Although Baltimore brought him on the practice squad, Aumavae-Laulu hasn’t played in the league since then.

In February 2025, he signed a reserve/futures contract with the Seattle Seahawks. He only made it about halfway through spring workouts in Seattle before getting released.

Aumavae-Laulu received his next NFL opportunity on the Commanders practice squad in late December. He then signed a futures deal with Washington after the 2025 regular season.

The guard couldn’t quite last long enough on the roster to play in the preseason. The Commanders are hosting the Miami Dolphins on Friday night.

Commanders Also Release DB Robert McDaniel

In addition to Aumavae-Laulu, the Commanders waived McDaniel on Tuesday.

McDaniel battled his way at multiple small schools, including Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, during his collegiate career. McDaniel then went unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

According to NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, the safety has size and speed to play in the league. But he is considered average in coverage and struggles shedding blocks.

Last year, McDaniel signed as an undrafted free agent with the Commanders. He spent a majority of the season on the team’s practice squad. In January, he came back to Washington as well on a futures deal.

It wouldn’t be shocking if McDaniel found his way back to the Commanders later this month.