Commanders Sign NFL All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs: Report

The Washington Commanders just made a move that might save their entire season.

“BREAKING: The Commanders are signing 4x Pro Bowl WR Stefon Diggs, multiple sources tell me,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Wednesday afternoon. “Diggs, a DMV native, comes off the seventh 1,000-yard receiving season of his career and should play a prominent role (this) season for QB Jayden Daniels in Washington.”

The Commanders have long sought another elite wide receiver option to pair next to NFL All-Pro Terry McLaurin, and finally got their man in Diggs.

“Former Patriots WR Stefon Diggs is set to sign with the Commanders, sources say,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “With an offseason at full health, Diggs is ready to hit the ground running as a key weapon for Jayden Daniels in Year 3. The QB-friendly WR should help.”

Diggs signed a 3-year, $63.5 million contract with the New England Patriots in March 2025 and led his team with 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and 4 touchdowns on the way to a Super Bowl appearance. He was released on March 12 after a scandal-filled year, clearing $16.8 million in salary cap space.

In 10 NFL seasons, Diggs is a 2-time NFL All-Pro and 4-time Pro Bowler. He has also played for the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, and Houston Texans.

Through the end of the 2025 season, Diggs has approximately $157.1 million in career earnings.

Commanders Called ‘Ideal Landing Spot’

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker called the Commanders the “Ideal Landing Spot” for Stefon Diggs on his list of the Top 10 remaining NFL free agents.

“Even after selecting Clemson’s Antonio Williams in the third round, Washington needs another reliable weapon for Jayden Daniels, “Locker wrote. “Diggs was cut by the Patriots just one year into his lucrative contract, but his 2025 performance wasn’t the reason why. The 32-year-old was an anchor for New England’s upstart passing attack, ranking 10th among qualifiers in PFF receiving grade (82.6) and yards per route run (2.08) while dropping just 2.9% of his targets. Diggs will now play on his fourth squad in four years, but he’s been a remarkably consistent playmaker when healthy — earning at least a 77.6 receiving grade in every season of his career … Daniels would benefit from Diggs’ inside-outside skillset to lift the Commanders’ beleaguered group.”

Stefon Diggs Missing Piece for Commanders

The biggest hole left on the roster for the Commanders was at wide receiver, where they made a play in free agency for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver, who stayed with his team on a 4-year, $114 million contract.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called out Washington’s wide receivers — or lack thereof — as the “Biggest Weakness” on the roster in 2026.