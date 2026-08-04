Commanders Bring Back $12 Million Former Draft Pick

The Washington Commanders are bringing back a familiar face to try and win a roster spot in their embattled and injured secondary.

“Veteran CB Fabian Moreau is returning to Washington, signing with the Commanders, who drafted him in 2017, source says,” the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Tuesday morning. “A double reunion for Moreau, who was with DC Daronte Jones with the Vikings last year.”

The Commanders drafted Moreau, 6-foot and 204 pounds, in the 3rd round (No. 81 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He played 4 seasons with Washington to start his career and became the full-time starter in 2018, and also became a full-time starter for the Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, and Denver Broncos.

He also mixed in a stint with the Houston Texans, 2 stints with the Vikings, and a brief time with the San Francisco 49ers in 2025 before landing back with the Vikings.

Through 9 seasons, Moreau has approximately $12 million in career earnings. He has 124 career games with 56 career starts, 7 interceptions, and 45 pass deflections.

“There is Optimism about Trey Amos returning soon,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X on Tuesday. “But this adds more depth at an area that needed it. Moreau played in 11 games for Minn last year. Became the 3rd CB.”

Commanders CB Problem No. 1: Trey Amos Hurt

The Commanders have a promising young cornerback in 2025 2nd-round pick Trey Amos — he’s just not available.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox singled out Amos as the roster’s “Most Promising” building block — and predicts he could turn into the kind of star the franchise has been lacking at the position.

The Commanders haven’t had a cornerback selected to the Pro Bowl since DeAngelo Hall in 2010 and haven’t had a cornerback named NFL All-Pro since Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green in 1991.

“The Washington Commanders have their young offensive centerpiece in quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was a rookie Pro Bowler in 2024,” Knox wrote on July 5. “They’re still searching for defensive building blocks, and they just might have one in second-year corner Trey Amos. The second-round pick out of Mississippi had an up-and-down rookie campaign (104.6 opposing passer rating) before suffering a fractured fibula. This offseason, Washington made a slew of new additions to a defense that ranked 32nd overall last season. It will feature several new starters, but Amos should soon entrench himself as a star in the secondary.”

The Commanders haven’t indicated a timeline for Amos’ return — head coach Dan Quinn has said they will reevaluate Amos on Thursday.

Commanders Signed Super Bowl Champion CB

The Commanders made another move to bring in cornerback depth right before training camp.

“Sources: Free-agent CB Rasul Douglas is planning to sign a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders worth up to $3.8 million,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on July 6. “Douglas spent last season with the Dolphins, where he started 13 games. A former Eagles third-round pick in 2017, Douglas now returns to the NFC East.”

Douglas was an All-Big 12 player at West Virginia before the Eagles drafted him in the third round (No. 99 overall) of the 2017 NFL draft. He started 5 games as a rookie and had 2 interceptions on the way to winning a Super Bowl.

Douglas was a part-time starter for 3 seasons in Philadelphia before he was waived in September 2020. Since then, Douglas has played for the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Packers and Buffalo Bills, where he started 15 games in 2024 and had 6 pass deflections.

He played for the Miami Dolphins in 2025 on a 1-year, $1.57 million contract.

Through 9 NFL seasons, Douglas has approximately $26.2 million in career earnings.