Commanders Bring Back Former Starting QB on 1-Year Contract

The Washington Commanders are pretty much set at the quarterback position for 2025, regardless of who they bring in moving forward.

They have the NFL’s brightest young superstar in 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowler Jayden Daniels. They have one of the NFL’s most trusted backups in veteran Marcus Mariota. Now, they might also have their emergency third quarterback.

The Athletic’s Ben Standig broke news the Commanders signed former starting quarterback and NFL journeyman Josh Johnson to a 1-year contract on April 11.

“Reunion: The Commanders are signing QB Josh Johnson to a 1-year contract, per source,” Standig wrote on his official X account. “The ultimate NFL journeyman played four games — three starts — for Washington in 2018. Umpteen teams later, he’s back as a potential third-string backup for Jayden Daniels.”

Johnson, 38 years old, is entering his 18th pro season after spending the last 2 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. The veteran’s minimum for Johnson would be $1.255 million.

Mariota is playing on a 1-year, $8 million contract he signed on March 12.

One of Most Epic Journeyman Careers in NFL History

Johnson was a little-known recruit out of Oakland Tech High School, where he played alongside cousin and fellow future NFL player Marshawn Lynch.

Johnson was a 3-time FCS All-American at the University of San Diego before he was drafted in the fifth round (No. 160 overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2008 NFL draft.

Johnson played his first 4 seasons for the Buccaneers before embarking on a journeyman career unlike few in the recorded history of professional sports in terms of sheer movement.

In total, Johnson has played for 14 different NFL teams, including 4 separate stints with the San Francisco 49ers, 3 with the Ravens, and 2 each with the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets and Commanders. He also spent time in 3 other professional football leagues with the Sacramento Lions (UFL), San Diego Fleet (AAF) and Los Angeles Wildcats (XFL).

Johnson is 1-8 in 9 career starts with 2,297 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while completing 58.1 percent of his passes. Johnson’s lone career win came with the Commanders in 2018.

Another Option for Commanders: Draft Emergency Third QB

ESPN’s Ben Solak thinks the Commanders might benefit more from drafting a quarterback in the later rounds or signing one as an undrafted free agent. Solak suggested record-setting Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel might be a good fit.

Gabriel set FBS records for starts (63), touchdown passes (155) and total touchdowns (190) in 6 seasons at UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon, where he was a Heisman Trophy Finalist and the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2024.

“Gabriel leaves college as one of the most productive passers in NCAA history, but he does not project as an NFL passer,” Solak wrote. “He’s 5-11 and does not have the movement traits or arm talent of Bryce Young or Kyler Murray. Gabriel has a quick release and fast eyes, so he could work in college-inspired offenses like those in Washington (Kliff Kingsbury) or potentially Las Vegas (Chip Kelly).”

In 2024, 18 out of 32 NFL teams started multiple quarterbacks during the 2024 regular season and 7 teams started 3 quarterbacks, including the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.