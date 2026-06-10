Commanders Urged to Reunite With 1,000-Yard RB

The answer to the problems in the backfield for the Washington Commanders might lie in the team’s recent past.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the Commanders would be the best fit for free-agent running back Antonio Gibson, who somehow remains the last person to rush for over 1,000 yards for the Commanders — a feat he accomplished when he rushed for 1,037 yards in 2021.

“Running back Antonio Gibson is coming off a torn ACL that he suffered in early October,” Knox wrote. “Like a few other players on this list, his health remains a bit of an unknown as training camps approach. However, Gibson has been a capable starter in the past and was a quality rotational back over the past couple of seasons when healthy. He has averaged 4.2 yards per carry over the course of his career and topped 1,000 rushing yards as a 14-game starter with the Washington Commanders in 2021. As a former starter with three-down ability, Gibson would be a great addition for a team in need of a reliable No. 2 back or a receiving specialist. A return to Washington would make sense, as would a reunion with (the) Commanders.”

Gibson, a 2020 3rd-round pick by the Commanders out of Memphis, played the 1st 4 seasons of his career in Washington. He had 744 yards from scrimmage as a part-time running back with the Patriots in 2024, but had largely been relegated to a bench role before he was injured in 2025.

Commanders Trying to Frankenstein RB Position

The Commanders seem willing to try whatever it takes to reboot their moribund running backs room in 2026, which includes bringing back their leading rushers from the last 2 seasons with quarterback Jayden Daniels (2024) and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (2025).

Croskey-Merritt — better known by his nickname of “Bill” — performed admirably as a rookie and led the team with 805 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns, but did little to prove he could be a 1-man show at the position.

The Athletic listed 1 of Washington’s 6th-round draft picks, Penn State running back Kaytron Allen, as one of its “favorite picks” in the entire 2026 NFL draft.

“First-rounder Sonny Styles is the star of Washington’s draft class and will undoubtedly upgrade a defense that needed a leader and playmaker like him,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote. “But my favorite Commanders selection was Allen, a durable and powerful runner with good vision and one of the finest nicknames in sports. As he explained: ‘I was a fat baby and everybody in the town called me Fatman. Hopefully, I keep it going in Washington and they call me Fatman and, you know, when I score all you hear is Fatman.’ Yep, the Commanders’ rushing corps will be led by ‘Bill’ and ‘Fatman.’ Giddy up.”

Commanders Signed 2 Running Backs in Free Agency

Allen is 1 of 3 new running backs added to the Commanders’ roster through the draft and free agency after going 5-12 in 2025 despite entering the season as Super Bowl contenders.

“Signing veterans Rachaad White and Jerome Ford to short-term deals in free agency hardly inspired confidence about Washington’s running game,” Heavy’s James Dudko wrote. “Nor did retaining useful veteran third-down type Jeremy McNichols. What was missing was a true workhorse. Somebody capable of carrying the ball 25 times and grinding out the tough yards in the event Croskey-Merritt is not available.”