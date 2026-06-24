Commanders Urged to Make Move for $57.7 Million Pro Bowler

The Washington Commanders have given their defense a minor facelift this offseason — 1 that focused more on the defensive front than anything else and included drafting inside linebacker Sonny Styles with the No. 7 overall pick.

The problem for the Commanders now is that their secondary leaves quite a bit to be desired, to the point that it seems obvious they still need to make a move for another starter.

If the Commanders truly want to bounce back to the playoffs after a miserable, 5-12 season in 2025, they need someone like Pro Bowler Kenny Moore, who remains the top available free agent at cornerback, but could probably play either cornerback or safety.

The Indianapolis Colts released Moore on May 7 to clear $7 million in salary cap space.

Commanders Could Undercut NFC East Rival

The Commanders might want to make the move for Moore sooner rather than later, as there’s a good chance that their hated NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, could also be in the hunt for Moore.

Moore, 30, has spent his entire career with the Colts, including a Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

“Former Colts CB Kenny Moore II has played 58 snaps at free safety in his NFL career, per PFF,” The Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona wrote on his official X account on May 8. “Yet Adam Schefter labeled Moore as a safety when he reported his release. If Moore is changing positions, I could certainly see the Eagles being interested. Philadelphia traded for Michael Carter II last season, who was a slot CB for most of his NFL career, and is reportedly moving to safety. Moore and Nick Sirianni were together in Indianapolis and have been very complementary of each other in the past.”

Kenny Moore True Underdog NFL Success Story

Moore, 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, was a 2-time NCAA Division II All-American at Valdosta State before making the Colts roster as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

He became the full-time starter in his 2nd season and didn’t give up the job until 2025, when he gave way to Justin Walley, and both Moore and the Colts agreed to seek a trade, which never materialized.

In 9 seasons with the Colts, Moore has 649 tackles, 21 interceptions, and 68 pass deflections in 132 games with 111 starts, and 5 defensive touchdowns. He also has approximately $57.7 million in career earnings through the end of the 2025 season.

“Does this say ‘safety’ for Kenny Moore?” Fly Eagles Fly Bets wrote on its official X account. “Could Howie (Roseman) pull off another C.J. Gardner-Johnson type move and transition Moore into that role? Keep in mind, Sirianni was with Moore in Indy from 2018-2020, and that connection played a big part in Shaq Leonard ending up in Philly after his release. Definitely something worth keeping an eye on.”

In the secondary for Commanders, there are really just 2 reliable starters out of the 5 positions — safety Quan Martin and free-agent signee Amik Robertson at nickel cornerback. Moore might be able to help a lot more at outside cornerback, where the projected starters right now are Trey Amos and Mike Sainristil — hardly a duo the Commanders can say they’re counting on with a straight face.