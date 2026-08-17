Commanders Sign 6-foot-2, 229-Pound Former Packers Starter

The Washington Commanders are bringing in some defensive depth and special teams help from a proven NFL defender.

According to multiple reports, the Commanders are signing former Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals starting inside linebacker Krys Barnes.

Barnes, 6-foot-2 and 229 pounds, is a 7-year NFL veteran.

“The Commanders are expected to sign veteran linebacker Krys Barnes, sources tell CBS Sports,” CBS Sports NFL reporter Matt Zenitz wrote on his official X account on Monday night.

“The Commanders are signing LB Krys Barnes, source confirms,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X on Monday. “He’s expected to sign Tuesday morning. Barnes has played with Green Bay, Arizona and Carolina since entering the NFL as a UDFA in 2020.”

Barnes Broke Into NFL as Undrafted Free Agent

Barnes went undrafted — likely because he was a tad too light for his position — after starring at UCLA, where he earned All-Pac-12 honors as a senior in 2019.

The Packers gave Barnes a chance as an undrafted free agent. He didn’t just stick on the 53-man roster — he became a full-time starter from the jump and made 23 of his 33 career starts over his 1st 2 seasons.

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After 3 seasons in Green Bay, Barnes played in 33 out of 34 possible regular-season games for the Cardinals in 2023 and 2024, then landed with the Carolina Panthers in 2025.

“One more: The Commanders are expected to sign LB Krys Barnes, per source,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account on Monday night. “Barnes, 28, has played 75 career games, including seven with Carolina last season. Becomes the sixth player from UCLA on the roster, for those scoring at home.”

Through his 1st 6 seasons, Barnes has accumulated career earnings of approximately $6.5 million.

Commanders Made Biggest Move at Inside LB

The biggest offseason move for the Commanders in 2026 came at inside linebacker, where they used their 1st-round pick (No. 7 overall) on Ohio State star Sonny Styles.

Styles signed a 4-year, $37.7 million rookie contract, which will net him approximately $24.4 million in his 1st year. That’s approximately quadruple what Barnes has earned in almost 1 decade of playing in the NFL.