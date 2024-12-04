Commanders Should Sign 2-Time Super Bowl Champion to Add RB Depth

The Washington Commanders don’t have a lot of control over what happens next for running back Austin Ekeler, who is in concussion protocol for the second time this season after a scary hit returning a kick against the Dallas Cowboys on November 24.
Ekeler was placed on injured reserve on November 30, meaning he’ll miss at least 3 more games for the Commanders, who are 8-5 and clinging to the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.
For Ekeler, there’s also the chance he might not play again this season after telling 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen that he’s experienced memory loss after both concussions this season and had no recollection of anything from before the hit against the Cowboys until he was in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.
The Commanders should move quickly to find a replacement for Ekeler that has at least part of his similar skill set and sign 2-time Super Bowl champion Jerick McKinnon for the final stretch of the season.
“Versatility is the appeal for Jerick McKinnon,” Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon wrote on November 30. “Most noticeably, that’s focused on his pass-catching ability as a running back. He’s collected 269 receptions in eight NFL seasons, including two years of 50-plus catches. McKinnon even reeled in nine touchdowns for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. However, he wouldn’t necessarily need to be limited to a third-down role. McKinnon was a fixture on Kansas City’s special teams in 2023, covering both kicks and punts throughout the season.”
From SoCon to Top of the NFL Mountain
McKinnon, who is just 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds, was a third round pick (No. 96 overall) by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2014 NFL draft out of Georgia Southern and showed enough over his first 4 seasons that he signed a 4-year, $30 million free agent contract with the San Francisco 49ers before the 2018 season.
McKinnon missed every game of the 2018 and 2019 seasons with serious knee injuries then returned in 2020 before signing 3 consecutive 1-year contracts with the Chiefs, including career highs of 56 receptions for 512 yard and 9 receiving touchdowns in 2022.
In 2023, McKinnon had 25 receptions for 192 yards and 4 touchdowns, including 2 receptions for 15 yards in a Super Bowl win over the 49ers.
There’s also valuable postseason experience to consider — something the Commanders are in short supply of. McKinnon has played in 10 career postseason games with 617 yards from scrimmage and 2 touchdowns. He also made one of the smartest plays in Super Bowl history against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, when he slid and went down at the 1-yard line instead of scoring a touchdown, which allowed the Chiefs to run out the clock for the win.
Commanders Picking Up Pace at Right Time
The Commanders are losing Ekeler at a time in which they need all hands on deck as the make a push toward their first playoff berth since 2020 and first winning season since 2016. After starting the season 7-2, the Commanders lost 3 consecutive games before bouncing back with a win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 13.
Ekeler has been a valuable part of the offense after he signed a 2-year, $8.34 million free agent contract with Washington in March 2024 and is third on the team in rushing with 355 yards and 4 touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He’s also fourth on the team in receiving with 33 receptions for 346 yards — the place where McKinnon could make up for his absence the most.
