Commanders Should Sign 2-Time Super Bowl Champion to Add RB Depth

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon.

The Washington Commanders don’t have a lot of control over what happens next for running back Austin Ekeler, who is in concussion protocol for the second time this season after a scary hit returning a kick against the Dallas Cowboys on November 24.

Ekeler was placed on injured reserve on November 30, meaning he’ll miss at least 3 more games for the Commanders, who are 8-5 and clinging to the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.

For Ekeler, there’s also the chance he might not play again this season after telling 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen that he’s experienced memory loss after both concussions this season and had no recollection of anything from before the hit against the Cowboys until he was in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

The Commanders should move quickly to find a replacement for Ekeler that has at least part of his similar skill set and sign 2-time Super Bowl champion Jerick McKinnon for the final stretch of the season.