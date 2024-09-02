Commanders Should Sign Former $70.5M All-Pro CB

The Washington Commanders have stared down insecurity at the cornerback position since the new regime took over at the beginning of 2024.

Those issues weren’t resolved after three preseason games, and now the Commanders head into the season opener at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 8 with insecurity at the most visible position on their defense.

That’s not a great place to be in. ESPN’s John Keim identified cornerback as the area of biggest concern for the Commanders.

“CBs Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and Benjamin St.-Juste must improve from last season,” Keim wrote. “Their camp showing was spotty.”

Fortunately for the Commanders, a solution is out there waiting. They just need to pick up the phone and make a move to sign free agent cornerback Patrick Peterson, a 3-time NFL All-Pro and 8-time Pro Bowler.

Peterson, 34 years old, started 16 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023 and 17 games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 and has 7 interceptions over the last 2 seasons.

“The eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback is 34 and not the same shutdown player… ,” wrote The Associated Press’ Rob Maadi on Aug. 28. “Still, Peterson started 16 games for the Steelers last year and 17 for the Vikings in 2022. He’s been durable, having played every game in 11 of his 13 seasons. Peterson wants to play and it would be a surprise if he doesn’t get that chance.”

Peterson Immediate Upgrade for Commanders

Drafted No. 5 overall out of LSU in the 2011 NFL Draft, Peterson spent the first decade of his career with the Arizona Cardinals and was one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks and punt returners.

He signed a 5-year, $70.5 million contract extension with the Cardinals in 2014. He was eventually named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

Peterson spent 2 seasons with the Vikings in 2021 and 2022 before he signed a 2-year, $14 million contract with the Steelers before the 2023 season. Peterson had 2 interceptions, 42 tackles and 11 pass deflections in his one season with the Steelers.

Problems at CB for Commanders Start With Forbes

The Commanders’ problems at cornerback seem to start with Forbes, who was the team’s first-round pick (No. 16 overall) in 2023 but graded out as one of the NFL’s worst at his position in 2023.

Forbes starts 2023 as the backup to St. Juste, who started 16 games for Washington in 2023. The Commanders spent another high draft pick on a cornerback in 2024, selecting Michigan All-American Mike Sainristil in the second round (No. 50 overall).

Sainristil may have already supplanted Forbes in the Commanders’ secondary hierarchy — he’s listed as the team’s starting nickelback on the depth chart and could find himself on the field sooner than later.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine had Forbes listed among his disappointing NFL players with something to prove before training camp.

“Most first-round picks enjoy a certain margin for error in their first few years, but that dynamic changes with the arrival of a new front office that didn’t make you a first-round pick,” Ballentine wrote. “With Dan Quinn taking over as head coach and Adam Peters as general manager, the 23-year-old has to prove himself to a new regime.