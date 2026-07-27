Commanders Place 2-Time Pro Bowler on Reserve/Retired List

So it turns out the Washington Commanders didn’t actually sign cornerback Rasul Douglas on July 6.

The Commanders didn’t sign Douglas until Monday, when they made a corresponding move to put longtime special teams star and 2-time Pro Bowler Nick Bellore on the reserve/retired list.

Washington begins training camp on Tuesday.

“Commanders place Nick Bellore on reserve-retired list, officially signed Rasul Douglas,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account.

Bellore landed with the Commanders on their practice squad in September 2024, then signed a 2-year, $4.2 million contract with the team in March 2025.

The Commanders also announced the news on their official X account.

In a corresponding move, we have placed LB Nick Bellore on the Reserve/Retired List https://t.co/UgFIV6rfGb — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 27, 2026

Nick Bellore Beloved Teammate for Special Teams Prowess

Bellore carved out an incredible career on special teams and was a teammate who was beloved for doing the dirty work at every stop in his lengthy career.

“Nick Bellore has been a core special teamer in Washington,” NBC Sports NFL reporter J.P. Finlay wrote on his official X account. “Liked and respected by staff and teammates. A 15-year vet that just turned 37 in May, that’s a great run for an undrafted guy out of Central Michigan.”

“Washington has placed LB Nick Bellore on the reserve/retired list to make room for newly-signed CB Rasul Douglas,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X. “Bellore has been a terrific special teams player the past two years for the Commanders.”

“If its the end, happy retirement Mr. Bellore,” Top 7 Pick Terry wrote on X. “Thanks for some fun special teams plays the last few years.”

Undrafted MAC Star Became 2-Time Pro Bowler

Bellore started 51 consecutive games at linebacker for Central Michigan, where he was also a 3-time All-MAC selection from 2008 to 2010.

After going undrafted in 2011, Bellore made the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent rookie. He played 4 seasons for New York Jets and was named PFF All-Pro on special teams in 2014. Bellore started a career-high 10 games at linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 and finished the year with 83 tackles. He also had stops with the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks.

With the Lions and Seahawks, Bellore began playing fullback and had a pair of touchdown receptions in goal-line situations.

Bellore’s longest stint as a pro was 5 seasons with the Seahawks, where he earned both of his Pro Bowl selections in 2020 and 2023. For his career, Bellore has 280 tackles.

The Commanders are in desperate need of help at cornerback — enter Douglas.

“Sources: Free-agent CB Rasul Douglas is planning to sign a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders worth up to $3.8 million,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on July 6. “Douglas spent last season with the Dolphins, where he started 13 games. A former Eagles third-round pick in 2017, Douglas now returns to the NFC East.”

The Commanders went 5-12 in 2025 after going 12-5 and advancing to the NFC Championship Game in 2024.

Douglas was an All-Big 12 player at West Virginia before the Eagles drafted him in the third round (No. 99 overall) of the 2017 NFL draft. He started 5 games as a rookie and had 2 interceptions on the way to winning a Super Bowl.

Douglas was a part-time starter for 3 seasons in Philadelphia before he was waived in September 2020. Since then, Douglas has played for the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Packers and Buffalo Bills, where he started 15 games in 2024 and had 6 pass deflections.

He played for the Miami Dolphins in 2025 on a 1-year, $1.57 million contract.

Through 9 NFL seasons, Douglas has approximately $26.2 million in career earnings.