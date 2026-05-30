Commanders’ Star Free Agent Delivers Clear Message to Former Team

After spending the 2025 NFL season with the Washington Commanders, the 37-year-old Von Miller made it clear that he wants another run in the NFL.

While Miller ultimately won’t be too picky about his playing location next season, his public claim about his desired landing spot doesn’t include a return to the Commanders.

Miller unsurprisingly wants to get back to where it all started.

Von Miller Sends A Message To The Denver Broncos

“I lobbied, I do lobby, I lobbied publicly, privately, so I lobbied,” Miller said this week, via ESPN.

“I think there’s no question the type of environment I bring to a locker room, I think there’s no question to the type of environment I bring to a team. I don’t want to pat myself on the back, but at 37 years old, I can still roll out of bed and still rush the quarterback. I’m still a great guy in the locker room, I bring great energy, I make sure everybody is ready to go.”

The ball is in the Broncos’ court.

But it surely won’t be Denver or bust for Miller, who is itching to get back out on the field soon. Similar to last year’s offseason, he just might have to wait for a pass-rush-needy team to make the call.

How Did Von Miller’s Commanders Run Go?

Miller’s desire to return to Denver isn’t a direct reflection of how his lone season with the Commanders went.

With a decade played in Denver, Miller is a legend there. His career is clearly reaching the final act, and what better way to end it than with a team with whom you earned eight Pro Bowl nods and secured a Super Bowl.

It also doesn’t hurt that the Broncos put together an impressive AFC Championship run last season.

Don’t rule out the Commanders entirely. Following his 17-game run in Washington, Miller had a glowing review of Washington.

“I’m a loyal guy,” Miller said, according to WUSA 9. “I would love to stay at the Washington Commanders. I fell in love with my teammates there. I love the way they run an organization. [General manager] Adam Peters is great. Coach [Dan] Quinn is great. I would love to be a Washington Commander.”

Miller collected 9.0 sacks, 26 tackles (six for a loss), and 15 hits on the quarterback for the Commanders in 2025.

When Miller initially signed with the Commanders, he inked a one-year deal in late July. There’s no guarantee that history will repeat itself at all for Miller, but he is open to multiple options, with a clear preference.