Former Commanders Starter Lands Workout With Giants

The Washington Commanders might see a familiar face on the opposite side of the ball this season after former defensive tackle Eddie Goldman landed a workout with the New York Giants.

“Veteran DT Eddie Goldman, who played last year for the Commanders, worked out for the Giants today, source said,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “The 32-year-old started six games in 2025.”

Goldman, 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, played for the Commanders in 2025 on a 1-year, $1.2 million contract and appeared in 13 games.

The Giants already have three 30-something D-linemen on their roster, having added Shelby Harris and D.J. Reader,” Pro Football Rumors wrote on its official X account. “But Roy Robertson-Harris suffered an Achilles tear. The team has since auditioned another experienced vet in Eddie Goldman.”

Strange Career Arc for Eddie Goldman

You won’t see many career arcs like Goldman’s in NFL history.

Goldman was a 2nd round pick (No. 39 overall) by the Chicago Bears in the 2015 NFL draft after helping lead Florida State to a College Football Playoff National Championship. He was a full-time starter for his 1st 3 seasons for the Bears before he signed a massive 4-year, $42 million contract extension before the 2018 season.

Goldman started all but 1 game in the 2018 and 2019 seasons before opting out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic — a period in which the Bears reportedly couldn’t get him on the phone to have a conversation about his plans for the future.

He returned in 2021 but looked like a shell of his former self. The Bears released him in March 2022 to clear $6.6 million in salary cap space, and he signed a 1-year, $1.2 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

Just 13 days later, Goldman retired from pro football at 28 and remained retired for 2 years before returning to the Falcons in 2024, where he played in all 17 regular-season games with 10 starts.

Where Commanders Stand at Defensive Tackle

The Commanders have spent a lot of money on the interior defensive line, but haven’t gotten much in return on that investment in recent years.

The 2 most glaring examples of this are former Pro Bowler Daron Payne, who signed a 4-year, $90 million contract extension before the 2023 season, and former 1st round pick Javon Kinlaw, who came to the Commanders on a 3-year, $45 million free-agent contract in March 2025.

Last season, as the Commanders stumbled to a 5-12 regular-season record, Payne and Kinlaw combined for 89 tackles, 3.0 sacks (all Payne), 12 TFL, and 15 QB hits.

By comparison, Tennessee Titans defensive tackle and NFL All-Pro Jeffery Simmons had 67 tackles, 11.0 sacks, 17 TFL, and 21 QB hits by himself.

The Commanders showed they haven’t totally given up on the position by bringing back defensive tackle Tim Settle on a 3-year, $24 million free-agent contract after 2 seasons with the Houston Texans.

Settle began his career in Washington, where he played from 2018 to 2021.

“Washington adds another piece to its defensive interior (with Settle), someone the Commanders believe can be a penetrator — an ability they definitely need more of,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote. “Their top three tackles combined for just eight sacks and 20 quarterback hits in 2025. But Settle will have to produce more than the one sack and quarterback hit he recorded over 12 games last season. The Commanders would gladly take his 2024 numbers: 10 QB hits and five sacks. He also provides insurance if the team opts to trade tackle Daron Payne, who is in the final year of his contract.”