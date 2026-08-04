Commanders Place Former 17-Game Starter on Reserve/Retired List

As the Washington Commanders made a move to add another cornerback on Tuesday morning by bringing back 2017 draft pick Fabian Moreau, it meant another veteran was headed out the door.

“Commanders placed veteran CB Ahkello Witherspoon on the Reserve/Retired List,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Tuesday morning.

Witherspoon had not played in a regular-season game for the Commanders, signing a free-agent contract on March 26.

“The Commanders are signing veteran CB Akhello Witherspoon following his visit to the team today, sources say,” NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo wrote on his official X account. “After three seasons with the Rams, Witherspoon heads to Washington, rejoining GM Adam Peters, who was with the 49ers when the team drafted Witherspoon.”

Witherspoon Seemed Like Key Depth Piece

It’s a surprise that Witherspoon is hanging it up because he seemed like a player who might get an opportunity to start again in Washington, where the cornerback room is very much in limbo.

“Sources: The Commanders are signing veteran CB Ahkello Witherspoon,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “He started 24 games over the last 3 years with the Rams and had 5 interceptions … The Commanders bolster their secondary.”

Witherspoon, 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, was a 3rd round pick (No. 66 overall) by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 NFL draft. He had a career-high 17 starts in 2023, and has approximately $18 million in career earnings through the end of the 2025 season.

Incredible Leap From Junior College to Pac-12

One of the reasons Witherspoon has crafted such a lengthy career is because of his elite size and speed — he’s 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds and ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.45 seconds at the NFL scouting combine to go with a 40.5-inch vertical leap.

The size is notable because Witherspoon, a Sacramento native, was just 5-foot-8 at the end of his senior year of high school but grew to 6-foot-3 over his freshman season at Sacramento City College in 2013.

Witherspoon played his final 3 college seasons at Colorado, where he was an All-Pac-12 selection in 2016 after he led the nation with 23 pass deflections.

Witherspoon, a Sacramento native, was an All-Pac-12 pick in his final college season after he led the nation with 23 pass deflections.

Commanders Signed 1 Starter in Free Agency

The Commanders were a mess at cornerback in 2025, where former Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore was a constant disappointment before he tore his ACL in a Week 9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Lattimore was released in March to create $18.5 million in salary cap space — money the Commanders used to bring in Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson on a 2-year, $16 million free-agent contract that included $9.3 million in guaranteed money.

Robertson can play both slot cornerback and outside cornerback.

“Washington badly needs more bodies at (cornerback) considering they entered this period with only two guaranteed roster players at the position: Trey Amos and Mike Sainristil,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote. “The Commanders need to keep adding to this spot. But with Robertson they add someone who can play inside or outside — much like Sainristil. It provides Washington with more versatility for new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, who has been known for his coverage disguises. Robertson has started 25 games in his five-year career, and though his best spot has been the slot, he can move around.”