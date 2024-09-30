Steelers Urged to Poach Young RB off Commanders Practice Squad

The Washington Commanders have continued to play well in the early stages of the season, currently 3-1 on the year. The Commanders beat the Arizona Cardinals 42-14 in Week 4 after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 38-33 in Week 3, a promising sign as they look to improve after a disappointing showing in 2023

It’s been a team effort for the Commanders, but many of the players producing at a high level are players the new regime added. Whether from the draft or in free agency, the old regime’s players haven’t found a consistent role, and many have already been cut or traded.

Of those players without a true role include Chris Rodriguez Jr. Rodriguez, a member of the Commanders practice squad, was elevated for their Week 4 contest. He didn’t have any carries against the Cardinals.

Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department believes he could be used elsewhere, urging the Pittsburgh Steelers to sign him off the Commanders’ practice squad.

“Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are both banged up right now. Both players made appearances on the injury report this week, and the Steelers have to be able to run the ball to take advantage of their strong defense,” Bleacher Report wrote on September 30. “Cordarrelle Patterson can pick up some of the slack, but he’s not a strong traditional runner.

“Chris Rodriguez Jr. could take some of the tougher carries off Harris and Warren’s workload. The former sixth-round pick averaged 4.8 yards per carry with the Commanders last season. It would be worth a shot to see what he could do on the Steelers’ active roster.”

Commanders’ Offense Has Been Historically Good in 2024

The Washington Commanders’ offense has been clicking on all cylinders, which certainly doesn’t help a player like Rodriguez.

It’s been in every which way, too, as the Commanders threw for 233 yards and rushed for 216 in Week 4.

Their run game, especially, has been a big factor. Brian Robinson Jr. finished with 101 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries in Week 4. Jeremy McNichols was incredible, finishing with two touchdowns on eight carries for 68 yards. Jayden Daniels, on top of completing 26 of his 30 pass attempts, also rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Mike Sando of The Athletic broke down the Commanders’ offensive showing, highlighting how elite it’s been.

“Washington has scored on 68 percent of its drives, the highest rate through four games for any team since at least 2000, per TruMedia,” Sando wrote on September 30. “You might recognize the teams right behind the Commanders on that list. Not even Brady’s 2007 New England Patriots scored this frequently to start their historic unbeaten regular season.

“The Commanders’ offense has produced at least 8.0 EPA in each game this season. Washington played 387 regular-season games from 2000 to 2023 without hitting that mark in more than two successive games within a season.”

How Rodriguez Could Help the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a run-heavy team. They’ve attempted 34.5 attempts per game, which is tied for the most in the NFL.

However, with a run-heavy offense comes injuries, and the Steelers have dealt with that with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren already dealing with injuries. Cordarrelle Patterson was also ruled out in Week 4 after suffering an injury in the Steelers’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Rodriguez, the Washington Commanders’ former sixth-round pick, could find a role for the Steelers and their injuries.