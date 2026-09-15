Stefon Diggs Bracing for NFL Punishment After Actions Against Eagles

The Washington Commanders trailed 18-10 in the fourth quarter with just under 10 minutes left when quarterback Jayden Daniels connected with wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a 10-yard touchdown.

This made the score 18-16, and it seemed like without a doubt the Commanders would be going for two to try to tie the game before Diggs decided to celebrate by jumping on the goal post, something the league has made abundantly clear would result in a penalty, which it did.

Commanders score TD… want to go for 2 to tie game… but Stefon Diggs jumps on goal post, gets a 15-yard penalty and Washington has to kick XP idiotic pic.twitter.com/4HytuNNUDW — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 13, 2026

That made a two-point try much harder as it carried a 15-yard penalty, and ultimately Washington kicked an extra point, which was also pushed out to roughly 48 yards.

Washington ultimately had a chance at the end of the game to tie it up on a two-point conversion again, but failed and lost the game 24-22.

Diggs Bracing for NFL Punishment

The NFL has not confirmed anything yet, but league officials will likely fine the Commanders star on Saturday afternoon based on similar punishments from last year and previous seasons.

Diggs himself paid a $12,154 fine in 2017 with the Minnesota Vikings after he jumped on the goal post, so he certainly knows the league will punish him for doing it.

According to the NFL Fines and Appeal schedule, a first offense this season will carry an estimated fine of $14,926 for Diggs. A second offense again this year would jump that number up to $20,897.

Diggs Takes Accountability for Actions After Loss

While there was no other way around it and it didn’t necessarily set the Commanders up to lose the game, as they had another chance, it certainly made things a lot harder. Diggs took full responsibility after the game while speaking to the media.

“Of course, I take full accountability,” Diggs said. “And I want to win bad, you know — every little rep, everything. So finally when we clicked after not clicking for a little while, it got to me a little.”