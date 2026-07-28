Commanders Linked to $64 Million Super Bowl WR Ahead of Training Camp

The Washington Commanders begin training camp on Wednesday of this week, and what they will do to improve a thin group at wide receiver remains among the biggest questions facing the franchise.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter appeared on the Monday, July 27 edition of “The Pat McAfee Show” and addressed the potential of the Commanders signing Stefon Diggs in free agency.

“I think the Commanders definitely will be in play for Stefon Diggs,” Schefter said. “I think that’s a viable landing spot.”

Diggs, who will play next season at 33 years old, surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the seventh time in his 11-year career as a member of the AFC champion and Super Bowl representative New England Patriots in 2025. He finished that campaign with 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four TDs.

However, the team released Diggs in March just one season into his three-year, $63.5 million contract in the interest of saving $16.8 million in salary cap space.

Stefon Diggs Has Interest in Joining Commanders

Jeremy Fowler, Schefter’s colleague at ESPN, reported on a Sunday edition of “SportsCenter” that Diggs has interest in the Commanders as well.

“Washington is intriguing to him,” Fowler said. “Because Jayden Daniels, young quarterback — [Diggs] from that DMV area. The rumors around the league are that Washington could add a receiver at some point to go with Terry McLaurin.”

Fowler said that at least five NFL teams have interest in Diggs, and the Commanders are presumably among them.

Brandon Aiyuk’s Situation Likely to Factor into Potential Union of Commanders, Stefon Diggs

Schefter added that the chances of Diggs landing in Washington are considerably better after the developments involving Brandon Aiyuk over the last several weeks.

Aiyuk has been posting bizarre social media videos to Instagram for weeks, in which he has railed against and insulted his current team, the San Francisco 49ers, and been open about his desire to play for Washington.

“I think the Aiyuk situation with the Commanders, I think that’s a little bit [influential] here,” Schefter continued. “I think that was on the track to happening, and it went off the track. And that doesn’t mean it can’t get back on the track. But again, I think there are people that wonder whether or not he wants to play.”

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated also addressed the notion that Aiyuk may not really want to get onto an NFL field as soon as possible, as he could have taken steps toward doing so in recent days if that was actually his end goal.

“There’s a very real reason to question whether Aiyuk genuinely wants to play football,” Breer wrote. “If so, he hasn’t prioritized it, since the easiest way for him to return to the field (and be in the best spot to ball out in 2026) would’ve been to report to the Niners’ offseason program and force them to cut him. Instead, he’s been firing missiles from a social media bunker, and allowing the 49ers to move forward without him.”

Washington doesn’t have to make a decision immediately, though the sooner the team gets another receiver alongside Daniels in camp, the better prepared the offense will be for Week 1.