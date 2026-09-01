Commanders’ Stefon Diggs Gets Honest Message Before Week 1

During training camp, the Washington Commanders decided to sign veteran wideout Stefon Diggs. With the arrival of Diggs, the Commanders are hoping that he can form a 1-2 punch with Terry McLaurin.

Last season for the New England Patriots, Diggs played 450 pass snaps, earning him an 87.5 overall PFF grade.

The 32-year-old hauled in 85 receptions on 100 targets for 1,013 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Moreover, he averaged 11.9 yards per reception on the season and generated 363 yards after the catch.

As a result, Washington is probably hoping that Diggs can replicate this production in the 2026 NFL season. Ahead of the Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, former Washington linebacker London Fletcher shared what he’s seen from the wideout since joining the Commanders.

“When you added Stefon, everybody kind of, besides Terry, everybody’s role kind of dropped a level,” Fletcher said on the Aug. 31 edition of “The Booth Review.”

“Hey, you may have been the number two; now you’re the number three, and vice versa, and the rest going on.”

Moreover, Fletcher shared specific aspects of Diggs’ game from last season that he would like to see translate over to the Commanders.

“You saw the savviness of his route running, but you could still see maybe he was working through,” Fletcher added. “Didn’t have the full burst that he had prior to that injury, but he still was able to get open. Made a lot of contested catches [and] went for another thousand yards.”

Stefon Diggs Might Return to His Old Form Before ACL Injury

Fletcher also noted that Diggs is about to be two full years removed from the torn ACL he suffered in October 2024 while with the Houston Texans. As a result, the former linebacker notes that the veteran has the same pep in his runs he had before the injury.

“I went and looked back at his film at 24 before he got injured. He had some juice for the Houston Texans. He was making a lot of plays for them. And then when I saw him, I wanted to see which guy we were going to get when we signed him. I saw him in practice once he signed and he has his burst back. [Diggs] has his wheels; he’s running faster than he was in ’25. So he’s going to be able to do even more things.

“He’s still that savvy route runner [and] he especially against zones; he has a great feel of finding open spots in the zone. He’s going to be a favorable target for Jayden Daniels one-on-one, third down, stuff like this; he’s going to win all the time because he just knows how to get open [and] he’s a professional route runner.”

Stefon Diggs Will Bring Notable Trait to the Commanders

Diggs is coming off a Super Bowl appearance with the Patriots last season. As a result, the veteran brings the leadership and experience needed to make a deep playoff run and reach the Super Bowl.

“What he’s bringing to this table is leadership, but also a guy who can make plays for you on that football field,” Fletcher noted.