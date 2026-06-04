After making a Super Bowl run with the New England Patriots, the star wide receiver Stefon Diggs remains a free agent in June.

Considering his ties to the DMV area, many believe that joining the Washington Commanders could be a logical option for the 32-year-old pass-catcher.

Diggs was recently asked about the possibility of going to Washington DC to play for the Commanders. His answer didn’t sound sure at all.

Stefon Diggs Sends Honest Response On Joining Washington Commanders

“Ah, I don’t know, man,” Diggs told TMZ. “I’m open to everything. We’ll see.”

At this stage of the offseason, Diggs doesn’t seem to have too many options. With free agency in the rearview, along with the NFL Draft, teams are a little under two months away from beginning training camp.

It’s unclear if Diggs will be on a team by then.

Stefon Diggs’ Run With The Patriots

The Patriots initially signed Diggs to a three-year, $63.5 million contract.

After appearing in just eight games in 2024, Diggs bounced back with an impressive season to add to his resume.

In 17 games, Diggs caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. He appeared in all four postseason games for the Patriots, catching 14 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown. The Patriots lost their Super Bowl LX battle against the Seattle Seahawks.

Diggs was released by the Patriots on March 11.

The NFL Career Of Stefon Diggs

For a fifth-round pick, Diggs has had an incredible run in the NFL.

Diggs has played stints for the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, and the Patriots.

Overall, Diggs has 11,504 yards. He has scored 74 touchdowns over his career. He has plenty of playoff experience with 18 appearances across nine postseasons.

The Commanders Need Another Target For Jayden Daniels

Year two for the star passer, Jayden Daniels, didn’t go the way he had hoped.

The Commanders brought in Deebo Samuel, hoping he would bring more explosiveness to the passing game. Samuel ended the season with 727 yards and five touchdowns. The Commanders cut ties with Samuel after one year.

Diggs proved to be valuable for the young Drake Maye in New England. Now that the Patriots have AJ Brown, there is a slim shot Diggs goes back there. If the Commanders gives Diggs a call, he just might entertain a return the area, where he grew up and played football before the NFL.