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Stefon Diggs Sends Honest Response On Joining Washington Commanders

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NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

After making a Super Bowl run with the New England Patriots, the star wide receiver Stefon Diggs remains a free agent in June.

Considering his ties to the DMV area, many believe that joining the Washington Commanders could be a logical option for the 32-year-old pass-catcher.

Diggs was recently asked about the possibility of going to Washington DC to play for the Commanders. His answer didn’t sound sure at all.

Stefon Diggs Sends Honest Response On Joining Washington Commanders

“Ah, I don’t know, man,” Diggs told TMZ. “I’m open to everything. We’ll see.”

At this stage of the offseason, Diggs doesn’t seem to have too many options. With free agency in the rearview, along with the NFL Draft, teams are a little under two months away from beginning training camp.

It’s unclear if Diggs will be on a team by then.

Stefon Diggs’ Run With The Patriots

Stefon Diggs, Miami Dolphins

GettyStefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

The Patriots initially signed Diggs to a three-year, $63.5 million contract.

After appearing in just eight games in 2024, Diggs bounced back with an impressive season to add to his resume.

In 17 games, Diggs caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. He appeared in all four postseason games for the Patriots, catching 14 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown. The Patriots lost their Super Bowl LX battle against the Seattle Seahawks.

Diggs was released by the Patriots on March 11.

The NFL Career Of Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs Stats

GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 28: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball during the second quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 28, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

For a fifth-round pick, Diggs has had an incredible run in the NFL.

Diggs has played stints for the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, and the Patriots.

Overall, Diggs has 11,504 yards. He has scored 74 touchdowns over his career. He has plenty of playoff experience with 18 appearances across nine postseasons.

The Commanders Need Another Target For Jayden Daniels

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 02: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter in the game at Northwest Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Year two for the star passer, Jayden Daniels, didn’t go the way he had hoped.

The Commanders brought in Deebo Samuel, hoping he would bring more explosiveness to the passing game. Samuel ended the season with 727 yards and five touchdowns. The Commanders cut ties with Samuel after one year.

Diggs proved to be valuable for the young Drake Maye in New England. Now that the Patriots have AJ Brown, there is a slim shot Diggs goes back there. If the Commanders gives Diggs a call, he just might entertain a return the area, where he grew up and played football before the NFL.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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