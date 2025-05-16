‘Off Field Issues’ Stopped Commanders From Drafting $200 Million All-Pro WR

In the realm of “Now You Tell Us” revelations, this one is up there.

Former Washington Commanders general manager Scot McLoughan went on “The Kevin Sheehan Show” on May 15 and claimed he tried to draft homegrown wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the 2015 NFL draft but was stopped by former owner Daniel Snyder over perceived “off field issues” with the University of Maryland star.

Diggs was eventually drafted in the fifth round (No. 146 overall) by the Minnesota Vikings and in 10 NFL seasons is a 2-time NFL All-Pro and 4-time Pro Bowler.

Diggs signed a 3-year, $63 million contract with the New England Patriots. on March 28 that will bring his career earnings to approximately $200.8 million.

“I was told I couldn’t (draft Diggs) by the owner, he was sitting next to me when the scouts told me about him,” McCloughan said. “He’s like, ‘we can’t draft him,’ likely due to his perceived off-field issues. I wanted Diggs. He was the highest-rated guy on my board at the time.”

McLoughan wanted to take Diggs in the fourth round at No. 105 overall, where Washington selected Duke wide receiver Jamison Crowder instead.

Crowder played 4 seasons for the Commanders, with career highs of 847 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns in 2016. He returned to play for Washington in 2023 and 2024 after stints with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills and had 2 receiving touchdowns in a 36-33 win over the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16 in 2024.

McLoughan’s Own Issues Cost Him Several Jobs

There’s some irony in McLoughan pointing out someone’s off field issues, because his own have cost him several primo NFL jobs.

In 2010, McLoughan was fired after 2 years as the San Francisco 49ers general manager and just over one month before the NFL draft.

From The San Francisco Chronicle: “The 49ers are in the process of dismissing general manager Scot McCloughan for personal, nonfootball reasons, multiple team and league sources confirmed Thursday, ending his tenure five weeks before the NFL draft.”

In 2017, McLoughan was fired by the Commanders. Once again, it happened just over one month before the NFL draft.

From ESPN’s John Keim: “The move followed an offseason of speculation about his future within the organization and the reasons why his issues with the team existed, with past demons perhaps haunting him again.”

‘Off Field Issues’ for Diggs Don’t Add Up

It’s not clear what “off field issues” McLoughan was referring to with Diggs.

The most public incident for Diggs at Maryland, where he was an All-Big Ten pick in 2014, came when he was suspended for one game by the Big Ten for his behavior before and during a 20-19 win over Penn State in 2014 in which Diggs started a fight before the game and refused to shake hands with the Penn State captains at the pregame coin toss.

“I sincerely apologize for my conduct prior to kickoff this weekend,” Diggs said in a statement to ESPN following his suspension. “I let my emotions get the best of me and did not properly represent myself as student-athlete and leader of the University of Maryland football team. My behavior towards the officiating crew and the Penn State football team were unacceptable. I take accountability for my actions and will do everything I can to support my teammates in preparation for our next game against Michigan State.”