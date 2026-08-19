Stefon Diggs Sends 3-Word Reaction to Brother Trevon Diggs’ Seahawks Signing

Back on Aug. 7, the Washington Commanders signed veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a one-year, $12 million deal.

Now, weeks into training camp with the Commanders, Diggs watched his brother, Trevon Diggs, sign with an NFL team Wednesday. He had remained a free agent less than a month before the regular season.

Trevon Diggs Signs With Seattle Seahawks

Trevon Diggs spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys before briefly appearing in one game for the Green Bay Packers late last season. He has now agreed to a one-year deal with the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

“Former Cowboys two-time Pro Bowl CB Trevon Diggs is signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Source: Former Cowboys two-time Pro-Bowl CB Trevon Diggs is signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/ddPVeh6WER — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2026

Trevon is just 27 years old and enters Seattle as a two-time Pro Bowler and former first-team All-Pro. He has started 64 games in his career and recorded 20 interceptions, including a league-leading 11 in 2021. He has also tallied 242 combined tackles, 63 pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Stefon Diggs Reacts to Brother’s Signing

Not long after the signing became official, Stefon reacted to the news with a simple three-word message on his Instagram story.

“Back on road,” Stefon wrote alongside a heart emoji.

The brothers will have the opportunity to face off against each other early in the NFL season. The Seahawks are set to travel to the DMV, where the brothers grew up, to face the Commanders in Week 3.