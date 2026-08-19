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Stefon Diggs Sends 3-Word Reaction to Brother Trevon Diggs’ Seahawks Signing

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LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 14: Stefon Diggs #18 of the Washington Commanders looks on before the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Northwest Stadium on August 14, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Back on Aug. 7, the Washington Commanders signed veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a one-year, $12 million deal.

Now, weeks into training camp with the Commanders, Diggs watched his brother, Trevon Diggs, sign with an NFL team Wednesday. He had remained a free agent less than a month before the regular season.

Trevon Diggs Signs With Seattle Seahawks

Trevon Diggs spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys before briefly appearing in one game for the Green Bay Packers late last season. He has now agreed to a one-year deal with the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

“Former Cowboys two-time Pro Bowl CB Trevon Diggs is signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Trevon is just 27 years old and enters Seattle as a two-time Pro Bowler and former first-team All-Pro. He has started 64 games in his career and recorded 20 interceptions, including a league-leading 11 in 2021. He has also tallied 242 combined tackles, 63 pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Stefon Diggs Reacts to Brother’s Signing

Not long after the signing became official, Stefon reacted to the news with a simple three-word message on his Instagram story.

“Back on road,” Stefon wrote alongside a heart emoji.

The brothers will have the opportunity to face off against each other early in the NFL season. The Seahawks are set to travel to the DMV, where the brothers grew up, to face the Commanders in Week 3.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Stefon Diggs Sends 3-Word Reaction to Brother Trevon Diggs’ Seahawks Signing

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