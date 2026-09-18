Stefon Diggs Gives True Thoughts on Commanders-Cowboys Rivalry

The Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys are adding another chapter to their rivalry when they meet on Sept. 20 in Week 2, with both teams needing a win to avoid a 0-2 start. Moreover, it will mark Stefon Diggs’ first time in this rivalry.

Diggs is coming off four receptions on nine targets for 55 receiving yards and one touchdown in the Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. With his first Commanders game in the books, the veteran wideout will look to have a major impact against the Cowboys.

As a Maryland native, Diggs knows what this rivalry means to the fanbase. On Sept. 17, the Commanders wide receiver spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on being part of this rivalry with Dallas.

“I’m from here, so I grew up having Thanksgiving with my family [where] my mom’s side of the family were OG Redskins fans, and my dad’s side of the family were Cowboys fans, so I know a thing or two about the rivalry,” Diggs told reporters on Sept. 17.

“I don’t make it more than what it is. It’s just another game, but obviously everybody’s going to be excited. They’ve got a hell of a team over there. I look forward to competing at a high level, and we look forward to another test for us.”

Stefon Diggs Has Played His Share of Rivalry Games

Moreover, Diggs acknowledges that a division game, on top of a rivalry matchup, is worth more than a standard game against an opponent outside the division or conference.

“It’s another test early, and it’s a division game, so you know how that is,” Diggs added. ” I anticipate it being one of those rivalry games, just like all the rivalry games since I’ve been in the league, with Minnesota versus Green Bay, Patriots versus Buffalo, Houston versus whoever. I think those rivalry games mean something. They damn near count as two because they’re rivalry games, so I look forward to it.

“They got a hell of a team, a good defense, a well-coached defense, guys who fly around, and a good offense. It’s another test for us, [and we have] a lot to look forward to. It’s a game for us to build off what we did well. We can obviously correct the bad things, but we want to build off the things we did well in the last game.”

Commanders Defense Looks to Contain Cowboys Wideout Duo

While the Cowboys’ defense will have to worry about Diggs, the Commanders’ defensive unit is looking to stop CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, who will be looking to have better performances in Week 2.

Speaking to the media on Sept. 17, Washington’s defensive coordinator, Daronte Jones, discussed facing the Cowboys’ explosive wideout duo.

“They’ve shown that they can dominate defensive backs in this league regardless of the size,” Jones told reporters. “So there’s not a one-man job, so to speak, in terms of how we want to handle that. And so I think that’s a team effort, collective effort. That’s the disguises, that’s the back end, that’s the linebackers, that’s the rush.

“Everything ties in well with trying to minimize the impact that CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens have on the game. Those are two special guys. They do two different things. They’re lined up in various places, and GP is very dominant and dynamic with his yards after the catch. CeeDee can make those toe-tapping catches, and he makes those phenomenal downfield, amazing catches.”