With Stefon Diggs clearing another hurdle late last week, the Washington Commanders may seriously begin to consider adding the star wide receiver ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

But the Commanders aren’t going to be in a market of their own. So, if Diggs is truly a player the front office desires, they’ll have to pounce soon before somebody else gets him.

Following the NFL’s investigation into Diggs’ personal conduct concerns, CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani listed multiple ideal landing spots for the star wideout. The Commanders were the first team to pop up.

“The Washington Commanders could use another wide receiver,” Dajani wrote. “Adam Peters drafted Clemson slot weapon Antonio Williams, but it’s fair to wonder if Jayden Daniels has enough talent at wideout to support another NFC Championship run.”

Several other teams were listed—two of them being NFC contenders.

Commanders Get Strong Reminder On Stefon Diggs Free Agency Window

Who should the Commanders worry about? For starters, the San Francisco 49ers might want to add another wide receiver to the room once they figure out what they are going to do with the disgruntled Brandon Aiyuk.

The ‘Niners have some notable talent at the wide receiver position, but Diggs would be more than quality depth for a team that dealt with many injury blows in 2025.

An even bigger threat in the NFC? The Los Angeles Rams.

“They are a team that’s all-in for a Super Bowl in 2026,” Dajani said.

“The Rams had the No. 1 offense in the league last year with MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford and star wideouts Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Despite that talented room, the Rams showed interest in AJ Brown earlier this offseason, so they could still be in the market for a new weapon.”

LA has been aggressive this offseason. Their quest for another Super Bowl with the aging Stafford hasn’t been successful, despite the reality that they are one of the top threats in the conference.

Since the Super Bowl LVI win in 2021, the Rams went from missing the playoffs in 2022 to losing in the Wild Card in 2023 to dropping out of the Divisional Round in 2024 before losing in the 2025 NFC Championship. Every year has been an improvement, and they certainly want to hit the Super Bowl stage this season.

Diggs would be just another dynamic addition—and wouldn’t cost a blockbuster deal or massive contract.

Stefon Diggs’ NFL Run

The 32-year-old wouldn’t be a long-term addition for Jayden Daniels or any of the other potential passers he would work with.

Diggs proved that it doesn’t take years of build-up to get his chemistry right with a quarterback. Last season, Diggs was the No. 1 wideout for the New England Patriots, helping Drake Maye enter the MVP conversation.

In 17 games, Diggs caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. During the playoffs, Diggs came away with 14 catches for 110 yards and one touchdown.

The Patriots made it clear they are unlikely to run it back with Diggs with their moves and their words. He is available, but the Commanders will have to get a move on if they want him.