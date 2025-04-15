Hi, Subscriber

Surprise Team That’s Poised for A Super Bowl Run

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 03: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 03, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

As the 2025 NFL season approaches, the Washington Commanders are emerging as legitimate contenders for NFC supremacy. With second-year quarterback and reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels leading the charge, the team is well-positioned to challenge the Philadelphia Eagles and other top NFC teams. Here are several reasons why the Commanders have a real shot at reaching the Super Bowl this season.

Daniels took the league by storm in his rookie season, earning the 2024 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He led all rookie quarterbacks with a 100.1 passer rating, a 69.0% completion percentage, 3,568 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes, 891 rushing yards, and six rushing touchdowns. His ability to extend plays and threaten defenses with both his arm and legs makes him one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the league.

Daniels’ development over the offseason will only strengthen his case as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFC. With a year of experience, a better understanding of defensive schemes, and a stronger rapport with his receiving corps, Daniels is set to take another major leap in his second year. His growth and command of the offense could be the difference between a playoff run and a Super Bowl berth for the Commanders.

Key Offseason Acquisitions Strengthen the Roster

The Commanders wasted no time improving their roster with significant free-agent signings and trades. One of the most impactful moves was acquiring Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans. Tunsil provides Daniels with elite blindside protection, a critical component for any young quarterback’s success.

In addition, the Commanders bolstered their receiving corps by trading for Pro Bowl wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Pairing Samuel with Terry McLaurin and tight end Zach Ertz gives Daniels an array of reliable weapons capable of making big plays. On the defensive side, Washington signed several free agents such as cornerback Jonathan Jones and defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, Eddie Goldman, Deatrich Wise, and Jacob Martin, adding depth to a unit that needs to step it up in 2025.

Stability in the Coaching Staff

Head Coach Dan Quinn returns for his second season, bringing continuity and a clear vision for success. Under his leadership in 2024, the Commanders achieved a 12-5 record, their best since 1991. Quinn’s defensive acumen and ability to maximize talent have already paid dividends, and his experience as a former Super Bowl head coach with the Atlanta Falcons provides valuable leadership in high-pressure situations.

Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury also remains at the helm, ensuring that Daniels continues to develop in a system tailored to his strengths. Defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. returns as well and should orchestrate an improved group. The continuity in coaching allows for a more seamless transition from year one to year two, which is crucial for a team looking to take the next step in its championship aspirations.

A Revitalized Team Culture and Energized Fanbase

One of the most notable changes in Washington has been the shift in team culture. With new ownership and a revamped front office, the Commanders have embraced a winning mentality. Players and coaches are aligned in their commitment to excellence, creating a strong locker room culture that fosters success.

This renewed sense of purpose was evident throughout the 2024 season, as the team displayed resilience and unity in key moments. That same mindset will be crucial in 2025 as the Commanders look to dethrone the Eagles and other top NFC contenders.

The excitement surrounding the Commanders has reached levels not seen in decades. With a promising young quarterback, a competitive roster, and new leadership, the fan base is more engaged than ever. Washington fans have long been waiting for a team capable of making a deep postseason run, and their enthusiasm provides the team with a significant home-field advantage.

Commanders’ fans have demonstrated their unwavering support, filling Northwest Stadium with energy and optimism. A strong connection between the team and its fanbase can be a powerful motivator, especially in critical late-season and playoff games.

With a rising star at quarterback, strategic roster improvements, a stable coaching staff, a transformed team culture, and an energized fanbase, the Washington Commanders are in a prime position to challenge for NFC dominance. If everything comes together as expected, a Super Bowl appearance in 2025 is well within reach.

Lake Lewis Jr Lake Lewis Jr. is an NFL and Washington Commanders Insider, as well as a contributing NFL Analyst for ABC and CBS Television. He hosts The Lake Lewis Jr. Show on YouTube, most leading podcast platforms, and several terrestrial radio stations. Lewis attended Penn State University where he majored in Communications and also attended Georgetown University as part of a post-bachelors Pre-Med program. Follow him @LakeLewisJr on social media for more NFL coverage. More about Lake Lewis Jr

Read More

Washington Commanders Players

Nick Allegretti's headshot N. Allegretti
Kazmeir Allen's headshot K. Allen
Dorance Armstrong's headshot D. Armstrong
John Bates's headshot J. Bates
Nick Bellore's headshot N. Bellore
Tyler Biadasz's headshot T. Biadasz
Noah Brown's headshot N. Brown
Percy Butler's headshot P. Butler
Lawrence Cager's headshot L. Cager
Brandon Coleman's headshot B. Coleman
Sam Cosmi's headshot S. Cosmi
Jayden Daniels's headshot J. Daniels
Anim Dankwah's headshot A. Dankwah
Sheldon Day's headshot S. Day
Michael Deiter's headshot M. Deiter
Austin Ekeler's headshot A. Ekeler
Zach Ertz's headshot Z. Ertz
Viliami Fehoko's headshot V. Fehoko
Demetric Felton's headshot D. Felton
Clelin Ferrell's headshot C. Ferrell
Michael Gallup's headshot M. Gallup
Allan George's headshot A. George
Eddie Goldman's headshot E. Goldman
Zane Gonzalez's headshot Z. Gonzalez
Julian Good-Jones's headshot J. Good-Jones
Dominique Hampton's headshot D. Hampton
Will Harris's headshot W. Harris
Bobby Hart's headshot B. Hart
Sam Hartman's headshot S. Hartman
Nate Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Jalyn Holmes's headshot J. Holmes
Noah Igbinoghene's headshot N. Igbinoghene
Tyree Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Javontae Jean-Baptiste's headshot J. Jean-Baptiste
Josh Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Andre Jones's headshot A. Jones
Jonathan Jones's headshot J. Jones
Javon Kinlaw's headshot J. Kinlaw
Marshon Lattimore's headshot M. Lattimore
Frankie Luvu's headshot F. Luvu
Jordan Magee's headshot J. Magee
TJ Maguranyanga's headshot T. Maguranyanga
Marcus Mariota's headshot M. Mariota
Jartavius Martin's headshot Q. Martin
Jake Martin's headshot J. Martin
Luke McCaffrey's headshot L. McCaffrey
Terry McLaurin's headshot T. McLaurin
Jeremy McNichols's headshot J. McNichols
Chris Moore's headshot C. Moore
Haggai Ndubuisi's headshot H. Ndubuisi
Jer'Zhan Newton's headshot J. Newton
Ben Nikkel's headshot B. Nikkel
K.J. Osborn's headshot K. Osborn
Tyler Ott's headshot T. Ott
Tyler Owens's headshot T. Owens
Chris Paul's headshot C. Paul
Daron Payne's headshot D. Payne
Norell Pollard's headshot N. Pollard
Bobby Price's headshot B. Price
Jeremy Reaves's headshot J. Reaves
Brian Robinson's headshot B. Robinson
Chris Rodriguez's headshot C. Rodriguez
Mike Sainristil's headshot M. Sainristil
Deebo Samuel's headshot D. Samuel
Foster Sarell's headshot F. Sarell
Trent Scott's headshot T. Scott
Kevon Seymour's headshot K. Seymour
Ben Sinnott's headshot B. Sinnott
Mike Strachan's headshot M. Strachan
Laremy Tunsil's headshot L. Tunsil
Cole Turner's headshot C. Turner
Bobby Wagner's headshot B. Wagner
Tress Way's headshot T. Way
Michael Wiley's headshot M. Wiley
Deatrich Wise's headshot D. Wise
Andrew Wylie's headshot A. Wylie
Colson Yankoff's headshot C. Yankoff

Latest Commanders News Alerts

Josh Johnson : Gets one-year deal in Washington

The Commanders signed Johnson to a one-year contract Friday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports. Johnson, a 38-year-old veteran, threw just three passes across his six regular-season appearances in 2024 while working in relief of Lamar Jackson with the Ravens. Back in 2018, he appeared in four regular-season games with Washington. Johnson will now join Marcus Mariota as a depth option behind Jayden Daniels, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Comments

Surprise Team That’s Poised for A Super Bowl Run

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x