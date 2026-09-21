Commanders Put on Blast for ‘Terrible Look’ After Jayden Daniels Injury

Few people connected to the Washington Commanders had time to worry about how things looked in the immediate aftermath of Jayden Daniels dislocating his elbow again, but at least one person thought the way the star quarterback’s teammates reacted was a “terrible look.”

Daniels crumpled to the turf at AT&T Stadium on the final play of the first half during the 37-20 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. The sight of his offensive linemen and others simply walking slowly off the field with little more than a few glances back in his direction didn’t pass the eye test, according to Empire Sports Media’s COO Anthony Rivardo.

He quickly posted a caption above the scene that read, “His whole offensive line takes a glance, shows little concern, and just walks off to the locker room. Terrible look.”

Fair words or not, the only player who initally took a knee over a stricken Daniels was his replacement, backup QB Marcus Mariota. The latter subsequently revealed his words of encouragement to Daniels, who’s suffered a second major injury in less than a year.

Commanders Forced to Face the Unthinkable in Week 2

Context might help explain Washington’s immediate reaction to Daniels’ injury. First, the half had ended, so players naturally headed for the locker room.

Some of those players, including tight end Ben Sinnott and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, may have thought Daniels was only dazed. He’d taken several hits during the half while posing a frequent and significant rushing threat to the Cowboys’ defense.

It’s also true some Commanders from other areas of the team soon joined Mariota and head coach Dan Quinn in watching over Daniels. Including defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, rookie third-string quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and wide receiver Dyami Brown.

The Commanders’ veterans on the field not being immediately aware of the extent of Daniels’ injury is pure speculation. Yet, so is the take from Rivardo, who usually covers the Commanders’ NFC East rivals the New York Giants.

It’s equally possible the Commanders couldn’t face the unthinkable. Their nightmare scenario unfolding as early as the first half of the second game of the season.

While a more overt display of unity around Daniels would’ve been welcome, the Commanders face bigger problems than optics without their most important player.

Jayden Daniels’ Injury Devastating for All Concerned

The effects of Daniels’ injury are far-reaching for the Commanders. In a specific sense, a team that’s 0-2 needs to find ways to somehow win without its best playmaker.

That won’t be easy after Mariota went 2-6 as a starter when filling in for Daniels during the 2025 NFL season. It also doesn’t help Mariota’s not an ideal scheme fit for new offensive coordinator David Blough’s under-center schemes.

Mariota can’t even expect the support of a stout defense. Not after the Cowboys shredded a Commanders unit still floundering, even after getting a new coordinator, Daronte Jones, along with several new starters via free agency and the 2026 NFL draft.

Daniels’ injury also has a broader implication for the franchise. History’s repeating itself, with another Heisman Trophy-winning dual-threat quarterback drafted second-overall getting cut down by injuries.

The same thing happening to Daniels will raise uncomfortable questions about how Quinn’s protecting the team’s prized asset. Doubts about Quinn’s job status are already surfacing in the immediate aftermath of Daniels’ latest setback.

General manager Adam Peters’ ability to surround Daniels with everything he needs is also likely to face scrutiny during the remainder of another brutal season for the Commanders.