Terry McLaurin Reveals Secret Behind Commanders Hail Mary vs. Bears

The Hail Mary throw from Jayden Daniels to Noah Brown that helped the Washington Commanders beat the Chicago Bears in Week 8 was no lucky play, according to Terry McLaurin.

Instead, Daniels’ leading wide receiver revealed the secret to the miraculous, game-ending 52-yard touchdown at Northwest Stadium. It was all about preparation.

McLaurin told reporters, including Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post, how the Commanders had practiced for this exact moment. He said “we’re always practicing the formation. We know who’s gonna be the tip guy, who’s gonna be the back-end guy, we know who’s going to be the front on the left and the front on the right. I think if you look it up on film, we were pretty much all in our spots.”

Grand design behind this play seems to go against its chaotic execution on the field, but McLaurin has revealed the two things that have combined to make the Commanders a winning team.

Coaching Making a Difference for Commanders

Superior coaching is helping the Commanders win. If they had been drilled on what to do in this situation, the Bears were missing the same level of knowledge.

As former Washington safety Matt Bowen, now an analyst for ESPN, put it, Chicago’s defense was “missing the ‘savior’ on that one. Needed a defender to play the tipped ball.”

By contrast, the Commanders are now better prepared to face and overcome game situations under head coach Dan Quinn than they were with predecessor Ron Rivera.

Quinn and his staff are scheming for the strengths of their personnel. Like when McLaurin was allowed to call his own number to offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury for another decisive vertical shot against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

That wasn’t always the case under Rivera, when coverage schemes didn’t suit a struggling secondary. Or when an offense that featured the most passes in the NFL last season ignored a solid running game.

Things are different now, but not just because the playbook has changed. The Quinn-led Commanders are playing faster, smarter and more physical football.

That energy comes from Quinn, whose understandably spirited reaction to the Daniels and Brown connection against the Bears sums up what’s new about the Commanders. The coach’s sideline surrender to surprise then unbridled joy was highlighted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Quinn’s way isn’t working simply because people are more enthusiastic about their jobs. It also helps to have stronger athletic talent across the roster, but particularly at football’s most important position.

Jayden Daniels Making Miracles for Commanders

Daniels has changed the game for the Commanders. They will surely believe anything is possible after improving to 6-2 thanks to an instantly iconic moment.

Such moments are only possible with a truly dynamic playmaker at quarterback. Daniels is exactly that thanks to awesome arm strength, exciting rushing skills and a natural flair for the spectacular.

The rookie’s latest highlight reel-worthy moment came after he wasn’t even expected to suit up and play until the 11th hour. Daniels overcame his rib injury suffered against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 and showed the Commanders they have a chance in any game as long as he’s on the field.