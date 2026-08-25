Terry McLaurin Sends Strong Words to Ravens Before Commanders Game

The Washington Commanders will wrap up their preseason against the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 28 at M&T Bank Stadium. However, before that game, the two teams will hold a joint practice to prepare themselves for the regular season.

On Aug. 25, Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin shared that he’s eager to face the Ravens secondary during this joint practice, as he looks to sharpen himself for the regular season.

“I’m looking forward to competing against [the Ravens’] corners, their safeties and just everybody bringing that energy,” McLaurin said during an Aug. 25 appearance on 106.7 The Fan.

“I think that’s what really showed up against Miami, just our energy. I think it started with one-on-ones. So we have one-on-ones tomorrow. I think that’s a chance for us to set the tone for the practice.”

Moreover, McLaurin shared the offense’s progress under the new offensive coordinator, David Blough.

“I’m so excited for Blough’s offense,” McLaurin added. “Watching how you guys move around, and 17’s in different locations, no one knows where he is going to be. He made me look bad in ’24 because I don’t like the stagnant thing. I always said that’s like the worst thing you could do for a wide receiver one, but then you ended up having this career year and balled out.”

Last season, an injury limited McLaurin to 284 pass snaps, resulting in an 86.5 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he hauled in 38 receptions on 59 targets for 582 receiving yards and three touchdowns. McLaurin also averaged 15.3 yards per reception and generated 99 yards after the catch.

Terry McLaurin on Adapting to Commanders’ New Offense

Despite needing to adapt to a new offense, McLaurin noted that to have success in the NFL, players need to be able to adapt, which he’s willing to do in this new offense.

“I think as a receiver, if you want to be successful in this league, you have to be able to produce no matter what your circumstances are, no matter what the offense, the quarterback, whatever it is. I’ve tried to always keep that mentality in mind, but it’s also refreshing to be able to move around a lot.

“When you turn on the tape and you don’t know where the No. 1 receiver is going to be, it just forces the defense to have to prepare for the whole field versus 95 percent of the time they know I’m going to be on the left.”

Terry McLaurin on Benefitting From Stefon Diggs’ Arrival

Nonetheless, with McLaurin healthy and a veteran wideout like Stefon Diggs as a WR2, the Commanders will look to have an impressive receiving group. McLaurin recently spoke about how the two wideouts are benefiting from Diggs’ arrival as they look to bring out the best in one another.

“What I noticed about them right away is just that they’re so driven to perfect their craft,” McLaurin said in an Aug. 21 video on the Commanders’ YouTube channel. “I think I kind of think of that Spider-Man meme where they’re both pointing at each other and the same guy on the field. You know what I mean? Like, we play with extreme passion, a love for the game, leaders on the field, vocal, and just the energy that you play with is infectious not only to your group but your quarterback and your offense.

“So having a guy who’s like-minded like that, who’s played at the highest level, who’s been All-Pro, Pro Bowl, played in the biggest situations, that helps me to see also, measure myself up to where I am in my game, and I’m an elite player as well. So we’re constantly pushing each other: who could be more open, who’s finishing down the field. And so those are little nuances of the game that I noticed in him that really have helped me.”