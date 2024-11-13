‘Dirty Work’ Tight End Projected to Leave Eagles for AFC North

Sometimes doing the little things no one else wants to do on a football field pays off.

That could be the case for Philadelphia Eagles tight end Jack Stoll, who has seen his use in “12 personnel” packages skyrocket and his value to other NFL teams rise as well — Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox predicts Stoll will sign with the AFC North’s Cleveland Browns in free agency in 2025.

“Jack Stoll is not a well-known commodity in the league, but he’s a good blocking tight end that has helped the Eagles excel,” Knox wrote. “They are fifth in the league in 12 personnel usage and Stoll’s ability to come in and do the dirty work is a reason why.”

According to Over the Cap, the Eagles won’t have much room to maneuver in 2025 with a projected $32 million in salary cap space and might be more inclined to add a tight end to do the “dirty work” via the draft or an undrafted free agent — like how they got Stoll.

From Undrafted Free Agent to Eagles’ Roster

Stoll led Nebraska’s tight ends in receiving yards as a sophomore and junior but struggled with injuries as a senior and only played in 7 games in 2020 before going undrafted in 2021.

He was the only undrafted free agent to make the Eagles’ roster in 2021 and has been a model of consistency since then and only missed 1 game over his first 3 seasons in the NFL. Stoll made a big impression in 2022 when he had career highs in starts (11), receptions (11) and yards (123) as the Eagles won an NFC championship and played in the Super Bowl.

Stoll signed with the New York Giants as a free agent but was part of their final roster cuts before the 2024 regular season and was quickly swooped up by the Eagles for their practice squad and placed on the active roster on September 24.

Eagles Already Have Elite TE in Goedert

The Eagles already have one of the NFL’s elite tight ends in Dallas Goedert. He’s also one of the most highly-paid tight ends after he signed a 4-year, $57 million contract extension in March 2021.

Goedert, however, has proven to be injury prone. He has already missed 3 games due to injuries in 2024, matching his total from the 2023 season. Goedert has now missed 18 games due to injuries over the last 5 seasons, with half of the 2024 season still left to play.

That’s one big reason why Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder thinks the Eagles will pursue New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin in free agency following the season, despite Goedert still due $14.25 million in 2025 in the final season of the 4-year, $57 million contract extension he signed in March 2021.

“Tight end may not be Philadelphia’s biggest need this offseason, but Jack Stoll is an impending free agent and Dallas Goedert has battled injuries over the last few years,” Holder wrote. “In other words, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to invest in a quality backup at the position. Conklin has been a productive pass-catcher over the last four seasons with over 2,000 receiving yards during that timeframe heading into this weekend. Worst case, he and Goedert could add some 12 personnel packages … “