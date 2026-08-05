Major Injury Update for Commanders Tight End Zach Ertz

After a grueling rehabilitation process, former Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz seems on track to play a 14th NFL season in 2026.

Ertz, who resurrected his career over the last 2 seasons in Washington, announced he’s been medically cleared after a devastating knee injury last season. He could still be an attractive free-agent target for teams looking for tight end depth.

“After tearing his ACL last season, three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz officially has been cleared for all football activities and wants to play this season,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “He was at Stanford today catching balls from his college QB, Andrew Luck. Ertz is expected to be ready to sign in mid-August. Ertz had 116 catches for 1,158 yards and 11 TDs over the past two seasons, including a 10-catch, 106-yard performance vs Denver in his final full game last season.”

Ertz, 35, was one of the few consistently excellent roster pieces for the Commanders over the last 2 seasons but suffered a gruesome, season-ending knee injury in a Week 14 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Ertz, who has also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, and Detroit Lions, has approximately $81 million in career earnings — his market value in 2026 could be in the neighborhood of a 1-year, $3 million contract.

Commanders Signed High-Priced Free Agent

The Commanders needed a playmaker tight end to replace Ertz, so they went out and got 1 in free agency, signing Chig Okonkwo to a 3-year, $30 million contract on March 11.

“The Commanders are expected to sign free agent TE Chig Okonkwo, giving him a 3-year deal worth up to $30M,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “The Commanders land the top tight end available.”

In 4 seasons, Okonkwo has career numbers of 194 receptions for 2,017 yards and 8 touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s 5th among all NFL tight ends over the last 4 seasons with 39 missed tackles forced.

Okonkwo, 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds, spent his first 4 seasons on the Titans playing for increasingly bad teams — and 3 different head coaches. Tennessee went 7-10 in 2022 and 6-11 in 2023, then consecutive 3-14 seasons in 2024 and 2025.

Zach Ertz Declared Intentions Early in Offseason

Ertz was early in the rehabilitation process when he made it clear he wanted to return for a 14th NFL season.

“Three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz plans to play a 14th NFL season and is expected to be cleared right around Week 1, per sources,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account in February “Ertz is 2 months into rehab from a torn ACL. He ranks 5th in catches and 8th in yards among TE in NFL history, including 50-504-4 in 13 games in 2025 … After playing the past two seasons in Washington, Zach Ertz will be a free agent next month.”

Ertz was dominant for almost a decade after the Eagles selected him in the second round (No. 35 overall) of the 2012 NFL draft out of Stanford, and he became 1 of the stars on the franchise’s 1st Super Bowl-winning team following the 2017 season.

In 2018, Ertz set the NFL single-season record for tight ends with 116 receptions paired with 1,163 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns.