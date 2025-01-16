Commanders Urged to Bring Back 3-Time Pro Bowler

Of all the unexpected success stories on the Washington Commanders this season, probably none stands above veteran tight end Zach Ertz.

Ertz’s career was DOA by the time he signed a 1-year, $3 million contract with the Commanders in March 2024 — his fourth team in 4 seasons and a world removed from his 9 seasons as one of the NFL’s most dominant tight ends with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013 to 2021.

In Ertz, the Commanders found nothing short of a revelation. Lacking a legitimate WR2 option after NFL All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin, Ertz filled that void and became one of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels’ favorite targets and finished second on the team with 66 receptions for 654 yards and 7 touchdowns.

The Commanders went 12-5 in the regular season — their best record since 1991 — and defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round for their first playoff victory since 2005.

Now, with an NFC Divisional Round matchup against the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions on tap on January 18, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay should move to sign the 34-year-old Ertz to a new deal.

“The Commanders have to be happy with the returns on their one-year, $3 million investment into Ertz,” Kay wrote. “While he’ll likely earn a raise on his next deal, retaining the 34-year-old should be a priority for a team that has the third-most projected cap space in the league.”