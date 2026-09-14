The Washington Commanders moved within two points of tying the Philadelphia Eagles during the final 65 seconds of regulation in Week 1. But the Commanders needed a 2-point conversion to official tie.
Washington fell short with that attempt. Quarterback Jayden Daniels hit tight end John Bates on a shovel pass, but the Eagles defense immediately met Bates near the line of scrimmage for a pivotal stop.
FOX Sports broadcaster Tom Brady hated the call. He explained why during the game’s final minute.
“In big-time moments, you’ve got to think about players, not plays,” Brady said. “They run the shovel pass to Bates … that’s a pretty easy stop for the Eagles defense.
“I was thinking give Daniels a run-pass option. You’ve got Terry [McLaurin]. You’ve got Stefon [Diggs]. I’m not thinking Bates.”
The Commanders attempted an onside kick after the failed 2-point conversion. But the Eagles recovered that to essentially end the game.
Philadelphia defeated the Commanders in Week 1, 24-22.
Tom Brady Critical of Commanders 2-Point Conversion Try
The analysis Brady provided for the Commanders missed 2-point conversion was a cliché. But it is for a reason — it’s often true.
Commanders offensive coordinator might have outsmarted himself with a shovel-pass to Bates called on the game’s most important play. Veteran receivers Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs are Washington’s top playmakers. Diggs had a strong second half Sunday, finishing with 55 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Rookie wideout Antonio Williams led the Commanders with 64 receiving yards and caught a touchdown on the play prior to the 2-point try. Williams would have been a better target on the 2-pointer too.
Instead, the team’s play design was to get a tight end who has scored three touchdowns in five seasons in space. The Eagles weren’t fooled by the misdirection, and as a result, the play didn’t appear to have much of a chance.
Tom Brady Goes Off on Commanders Critical 2-Point Try in Eagles Loss