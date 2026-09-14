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Tom Brady Goes Off on Commanders Critical 2-Point Try in Eagles Loss

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Tom Brady Washington Commanders
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FOX broadcaster Tom Brady was very critical of the decisive 2-point conversion from the Washington Commanders in Week 1.

The Washington Commanders moved within two points of tying the Philadelphia Eagles during the final 65 seconds of regulation in Week 1. But the Commanders needed a 2-point conversion to official tie.

Washington fell short with that attempt. Quarterback Jayden Daniels hit tight end John Bates on a shovel pass, but the Eagles defense immediately met Bates near the line of scrimmage for a pivotal stop.

FOX Sports broadcaster Tom Brady hated the call. He explained why during the game’s final minute.

“In big-time moments, you’ve got to think about players, not plays,” Brady said. “They run the shovel pass to Bates … that’s a pretty easy stop for the Eagles defense.

“I was thinking give Daniels a run-pass option. You’ve got Terry [McLaurin]. You’ve got Stefon [Diggs]. I’m not thinking Bates.”

The Commanders attempted an onside kick after the failed 2-point conversion. But the Eagles recovered that to essentially end the game.

Philadelphia defeated the Commanders in Week 1, 24-22.

Tom Brady Critical of Commanders 2-Point Conversion Try

Tom Brady Washington Commanders
GettyFOX broadcaster Tom Brady was very critical of the decisive 2-point conversion from the Washington Commanders in Week 1.

The analysis Brady provided for the Commanders missed 2-point conversion was a cliché. But it is for a reason — it’s often true.

Commanders offensive coordinator might have outsmarted himself with a shovel-pass to Bates called on the game’s most important play. Veteran receivers Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs are Washington’s top playmakers. Diggs had a strong second half Sunday, finishing with 55 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Rookie wideout Antonio Williams led the Commanders with 64 receiving yards and caught a touchdown on the play prior to the 2-point try. Williams would have been a better target on the 2-pointer too.

Instead, the team’s play design was to get a tight end who has scored three touchdowns in five seasons in space. The Eagles weren’t fooled by the misdirection, and as a result, the play didn’t appear to have much of a chance.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

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Tom Brady Goes Off on Commanders Critical 2-Point Try in Eagles Loss

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