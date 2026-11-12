Commanders Named Top Suitor for Cowboys Star in Free Agency

The Washington Commanders are on the brink of another lost season at 2-5-1 and winless on the road headed into Thursday night’s NFC East Division game against the first-place New York Giants.

Unfortunately for the Commanders, that means it’s time to look to the future, and Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has them projected as a top destination for a player who will be one of the hottest commodities in the 2027 free-agent cycle — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Porter has a whopping valuation on the open market — a 4-year, $110 million contract. The Cowboys acquired him in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 1.