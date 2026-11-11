Commanders Called Top Suitor for Projected $165 Million Free Agent

It would be the kind of deal that could set the Washington Commanders on an entirely different path for the next decade … or sink the franchise to even deeper depths than they’ve been in over the last two years.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox released his first 2027 NFL Free Agent Big Board following the 2026 trade deadline on Tuesday and labeled the Washington Commanders as potential suitors for the No. 1 available free agent in next year’s cycle—superstar Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.
Nacua is projected to receive a 4-year, $165 million contract — the second-largest deal for a wide receiver in NFL history behind 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Seattle Seahawks superstar Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 4-year, $168.6 million contract.
“Given Los Angeles’ investments and lengthy list of standout 2027 free agents, Nacua will be a prime candidate for the franchise tag this offseason,” Knox wrote on Wednesday. “If he hits the market, though, he should be the top target for receiver-needy teams. Nacua led the NFL with 129 catches and 107.2 receiving yards per game last season. He’s off to another strong start in 2026. He’s less than 100 yards away from eclipsing 5,000 career receiving yards — which he should do before the end of his fourth season — and he won’t turn 26 until next May. Expect most cap-rich teams with a need for receiver depth to have Nacua at the top of their boards.”
Puka Nacua Buyer Beware Part I: Injuries
Nacua should come with a “Buyer Beware” warning because of injuries and off-field issues.
Nacua is currently out for at least four games with PCL and MCL sprains, along with turf toe. He already missed two games this season with a hip injury. In 2024, he missed six games with another PCL sprain.
Injuries to a star wide receiver are nothing new to the Commanders. After signing All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin to a 3-year, $97 million contract extension before the 2025 season, McLaurin will have played in just 19 of a possible 34 regular-season games after suffering a season-ending torn patellar tendon
Puka Nacua Buyer Beware Part II: Off-Field Issues
In 2025, internet influencer Adin Ross and Nacua made antisemitic gestures during a live stream. Nacua allegedly went on an antisemitic rant before biting a woman on New Year’s Eve and was sued over that incident in March.
From ESPN: “The plaintiff, Madison Atiabi, alleged the events happened on New Year’s Eve in Century City. In the court document obtained by ESPN, Atiabi said Nacua said, ‘f— all the Jews,’ and that she ‘immediately felt uncomfortable and emotionally distressed’ because of her Jewish faith. Later in the lawsuit, Atiabi said she was in a car with Nacua when he “forcibly” bit her on the left shoulder, ‘leaving a circular imprint of his teeth on her body.’ The lawsuit also alleges Nacua bit her friend’s thumb in the car ‘with such force that her companion screamed in acute pain.'”
Nacua entered an inpatient rehab facility in June.
In August, Nacua revealed on the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul that he’d suffered a bizarre, bloody facial injury after running into a windowpane at Fanatics founder Michael Rubin’s famed White Party in the Hamptons in July.
Commanders Called Top Suitor for Projected $165 Million Free Agent