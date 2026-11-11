Commanders Called Top Suitor for Projected $165 Million Free Agent

It would be the kind of deal that could set the Washington Commanders on an entirely different path for the next decade … or sink the franchise to even deeper depths than they’ve been in over the last two years.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox released his first 2027 NFL Free Agent Big Board following the 2026 trade deadline on Tuesday and labeled the Washington Commanders as potential suitors for the No. 1 available free agent in next year’s cycle—superstar Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Nacua is projected to receive a 4-year, $165 million contract — the second-largest deal for a wide receiver in NFL history behind 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Seattle Seahawks superstar Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 4-year, $168.6 million contract.