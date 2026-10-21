Commanders Urged to Trade $90 Million Pro Bowler to Bears

The Washington Commanders still have a few weeks to decide, but it might be time to cash out on Pro Bowl defensive tackle Daron Payne.

Sitting at 1-4-1 and still very much alive in the NFC East playoff race, the Commanders have until the November 10 NFL trade deadline to decide whether to trade Payne, but it’s hard to see the former first-round pick as anything but their top trade asset.

The Commanders have a bye in Week 7 and return to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. Washington faces the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9 on Sunday, November 8 — just 2 days before the deadline.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Payne at the top of his NFL trade board heading into Week 7, with the Chicago Bears as the best fit.

Payne is projected to have a pretty steep asking price — a conditional 2027 4th-round pick and/or a veteran wide receiver to make up for the loss of Terry McLaurin to a season-ending knee injury in Week 6.