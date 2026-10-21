Commanders Urged to Trade $90 Million Pro Bowler to Bears

The Washington Commanders still have a few weeks to decide, but it might be time to cash out on Pro Bowl defensive tackle Daron Payne.
Sitting at 1-4-1 and still very much alive in the NFC East playoff race, the Commanders have until the November 10 NFL trade deadline to decide whether to trade Payne, but it’s hard to see the former first-round pick as anything but their top trade asset.
The Commanders have a bye in Week 7 and return to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. Washington faces the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9 on Sunday, November 8 — just 2 days before the deadline.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Payne at the top of his NFL trade board heading into Week 7, with the Chicago Bears as the best fit.
Payne is projected to have a pretty steep asking price — a conditional 2027 4th-round pick and/or a veteran wide receiver to make up for the loss of Terry McLaurin to a season-ending knee injury in Week 6.
“Getting the season back on track will be a challenge for the Commanders, Knox wrote on October 21. “If the Commanders are open to trading players, possibly for receiver help, Daron Payne is a strong candidate. The 29-year-old defensive tackle has started all six games this season, has recorded 14 tackles, and will interest teams seeking defensive-line help. Payne is also in a contract year and carrying a cap hit of $28 million.”
ESPN Called Payne NFL’s ‘Top Trade Candidate’
Payne is in the final season of a 4-year, $90 million contract extension he signed in March 2023.
ESPN’s Dan Graziano put Payne at the top of his NFL trade candidates list — he’ll likely find a strong market as a free agent in 2027, which could land him a 2-year, $40 million contract.
“If the Commanders aren’t in the NFC East race by midseason, their 2018 first-round pick could be of interest to teams looking to fill holes along their defensive lines,” Graziano wrote on October 2. “If the Commanders aren’t tumbling out of contention by November, they could also be the type of team that’s looking to trade a veteran player for another, potentially dealing a guy who isn’t part of their future for a player they believe could be. Or maybe they could look to strengthen a different position. There are a lot of ways the season can still go in Washington, but it might need to stay active in order to keep its playoff hopes alive.”
Better Option for Commanders: Trade for Picks
If the Commanders do end up trading Payne, someone needs to step in and make sure the trade is for either a Day 2 pick or multiple Day 3 picks. They don’t need more players. They’re cooked with what they have right now, and another wide receiver won’t help.
Commanders Urged to Trade $90 Million Pro Bowler to Bears