Commanders Predicted to Trade First Round Pick in Franchise QB Move

Sometimes the best move is the most obvious move.

The Washington Commanders only have 5 picks in the 2025 NFL draft thanks to a flurry of trades to bring in proven veterans for a possible Super Bowl run this season. In case that doesn’t work out, they need to figure out a way to get more (or better) picks so they haven’t completely mortgaged their future.

The Cleveland Browns can lay the foundation for their future — however dismal that looks right now — by adding an extra first round pick to get a franchise quarterback to go with the No. 2 overall pick.

In their latest mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates predict the Commanders will swap their first round pick (No. 29 overall) and fourth round pick (No. 128 overall) in exchange for the Browns’ second round pick (No. 33 overall) and third round pick (No. 67 overall).

“The Commanders would love an extra second round pick,” Kiper wrote.

The Browns can then use their extra first round pick on Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

“The Browns can’t risk the Giants leapfrogging them from the top of the second round, so they could make their own aggressive move up,” Yates wrote. “Dart would fill out the Browns’ quarterback room with Deshaun Watson out (Achilles), joining Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. He’s accurate and mobile with a big arm. And by getting him in Round 1, Cleveland would have a fifth-year option on Dart, too.”

Commanders Bet Big On Trades For Proven Vets

The Commanders have essentially gutted their drafts in 2025 and 2026 for a big bet on the present, where they enter 2025 as legitimate Super Bowl contenders after they shocked the NFL by going 12-5 and making it to the NFC Championship Game following the 2024 season.

In order to solidify that status, the Commanders and general manager Adam Peters have sent out a whopping 9 future draft picks in exchange for 3 high profile veterans since the 2024 NFL trade deadline — cornerback Marshon Lattimore, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.

The deal for Tunsil, a 5-time Pro Bowler, was especially costly. The Commanders gave up 5 draft picks across the 2025 and 2026 drafts in exchange for Tunsil.

Peters Shined in First Draft as Commanders GM

Getting Peters more picks or better picks in the NFL draft is an enticing proposition for Commanders fans because of how well he performed in the 2024 NFL draft.

That all begins with quarterback Jayden Daniels at the No. 2 overall pick, where the Commanders had to make what seemed like a difficult choice between Daniels and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, who went to the New England Patriots at No. 3 overall.

While Daniels should end being a pick for the ages after earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and making the Pro Bowl as a rookie, Peters wasn’t done there. Both of Washington’s second round picks became full time starters in 2024 with defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton and cornerback Mike Sainristil.

Third round pick Brandon Coleman also became a full time starter at left offensive tackle and should be the full time starter at right offensive tackle in 2025 with the addition of Tunsil.