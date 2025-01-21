Commanders Named Trade Fit for ‘Phenomenal’ Wide Receiver

Adding more weapons around instant star quarterback Jayden Daniels will ensure this special season isn’t a one-off for the Washington Commanders, so it makes sense to explore a trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens this offseason.

Getting Pickens for a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft is a scenario outlined by Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team. Brooke dubbed Pickens “a phenomenal deep threat, which would make him the perfect fit with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who excels at throwing the deep ball. A wideout duo of Pickens and Terry McLaurin could be an electric one-two punch for offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who could find ways to generate some exciting plays.”

Swapping Pickens for premium draft capital might appeal to the Steelers because of the player’s “on-field antics and off-field comments.” Those issues mean “Pickens probably wants out of Pittsburgh, and while it might take a second-round pick to do so, the Commanders are in a position to keep competing for Super Bowls in the near future, so taking a swing on an exciting playmaker is a worthwhile investment.”

This a trade worth exploring because Pickens would be the burner outside the numbers offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury needs to expand his scheme. Putting more on Daniels’ plate in Year 2 will ensure his development isn’t stunted once defenses catch up to the signal-caller’s skills after a spectacular rookie campaign.

The best way to do that is add concepts to the playbook only a natural big-play threat like Pickens can execute.

George Pickens Trade Would Give Commanders Elite Deep Threat

Acquiring Pickens would add an elite vertical pass-catcher to Daniels’ supporting cast. The 23-year-old trails only eight-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill for receptions of 30-plus air yards in a single season, per The 33rd Team.

Daniels has the arm talent to unleash Pickens deep every week. Having a go-to burner to aim for would refine Daniels’ game as a passer after a debut season mostly spent making quick, short throws.

Kingsbury’s concepts have seen Daniels average just 3.7 completed air yards per attempt, according to Pro Football Reference. Those plays have worked brilliantly because they’ve allowed Daniels to make easy reads and let his receivers amass yards after the catch.

The latter is an area where Pickens also thrives. Like on this catch and run against the Commanders in Week 10, highlighted by Nate Tice of Yahoo! Sports.

Washington making a deal for Pickens would be more about his 11.6 yards before catch per reception average. It’s a number worth overlooking some of the more negative aspects of Pickens’ game.

Commanders Can Risk Deal for Disgruntled Wide Receiver

Pickens hasn’t been shy about expressing his unhappiness with the Steelers’ offense. He was blunt when asked about the prospect of the Steelers getting better after defeat to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild-Card Playoffs: “Yeah, I’ve seen signs of growth, for sure. From past — first year I’ve been here, just way more growth, for sure.”

When asked if he’s optimistic going forward, Pickens simply said, “Uh, nah.”

It wasn’t the most encouraging answer about the future from a player in the last year of his rookie contract. The player drafted 52nd overall back in 2022 has often been a volatile figure on the field.

Pickens has had issues drawing penalty flags. Like when he incurred a needless taunting penalty against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, one of two violations that earned him another fine, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The wideout was also 35 minutes later than the arrival time demanded by frustrated head coach Mike Tomlin for Week 17’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.

Adding Pickens to the mix would risk the stronger sense of team spirit based on veteran professionalism and accountability the Commanders have fostered under first-year head coach Dan Quinn.

Ultimately though, Quinn and the Commanders have won because of Daniels, whose talents could convince Pickens to change his ways for the better.