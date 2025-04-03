Commanders in Proposed Trade to Get ‘Quarterback of Future’ in NFC South

Over the last year, the Washington Commanders have been dealing away draft picks in exchange for veteran talent as they try and solidify a Super Bowl contender roster in 2025. Lots of draft picks.

ESPN’s Field Yates proposed a trade between the Commanders and New Orleans Saints in his most recent mock draft, which would bring the Commanders an extra pick in 2025

“The Commanders would hand over the No. 61 pick for a third-rounder (No. 71) and a fifth-rounder (No. 112),” Yates wrote on April 3 .”Washington has only five picks in this draft, so it would love any extra selections.”

In turn, the Saints would draft their quarterback of the future in the second round with Ohio State quarterback Will Howard.

“Derek Carr’s contract restructure means he will stick in New Orleans for at least one more season, but nothing is guaranteed beyond that,” Yates wrote. “Spencer Rattler flashed in his rookie season, but he’s no sure thing as a 2024 fifth-rounder. Howard, though, is accurate and mobile. He threw 35 touchdown passes last season, and he ran for seven more scores.”

The Saints and every other QB-needy team in the draft are trying to do what the Commanders did in 2024 — land the future of their franchise.

Daniels vs. Maye Debate Defined 2024 NFL Draft

With the No. 1 pick in 2024 a forgone conclusion with the Chicago Bears and USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the Commanders faced the most difficult decision in the draft between North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders went with Daniels at No. 2 overall and the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner reeled off one of the greatest rookie seasons in NFL history as he led the Commanders to a 12-5 record and the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991.

With Daniels headed into his second season, the Commanders have traded away a total of 8 future draft picks in exchange for 3 players in the last 5 months — 4-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore, NFL All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel and 5-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Trade With Saints Might Be Win-Win for Commanders

There is another aspect of Yates’ proposed trade besides obtaining another draft pick that might make it a win-win for the Commanders.

If the Saints and rookie head coach Kellen Moore are that determined to move up with the thought Will Howard might be their starter one day, that might be worth it. Not to get too Machiavellian about it, but nudging an opponent toward a disastrous decision they’re prepared to make on their own can be a powerful move on the chess board.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Howard to former NFL quarterback Blake Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bortles had an NFL-high 75 interceptions through his first 5 seasons and played for 5 teams from 2014 to 2021.

“Howard is big, tough and accurate but benefited from superior talent at the skill positions at Ohio State,” Zierlein wrote. “Unless he proves he can play chess against NFL defenses, he might not have enough in the tool box to become more than an average backup.”