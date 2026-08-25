Commanders Urged to Trade for Disgruntled ‘Pro Bowl Caliber’ CB

Just a few weeks away from the start of the 2026 regular season, it’s safe to say the Washington Commanders are headed into the year with arguably the NFL’s worst secondary.

Don’t think so? Take into account that career special-teams ace Jeremy Reaves appears to be the starting safety, their top cornerback, Trey Amos, has practiced exactly once to this point due to an ankle injury, and 3rd-year cornerback Mike Sainristil is coming off a season in which he got absolutely cooked from start to finish.

Things are bad. They don’t have to stay that way.

The Commanders could still, for appearances’ sake at least, attempt to make a move to solidify the secondary by trading for disgruntled Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

“Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. is a name multiple teams around the NFL have wondered about as a potential trade target, per sources,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on August 20. “JPJ is in the final year of his rookie contract, and with where the CB market is, teams have wondered if Pittsburgh could ultimately be open to a move with the Pro Bowl-caliber corner.”

What It Would Cost Commanders to Land Porter

The cost to bring Porter Jr. to the Commanders would be something close to a 2027 3rd-round pick or 2028 2nd-round pick.