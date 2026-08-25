Commanders Urged to Trade for Disgruntled ‘Pro Bowl Caliber’ CB

Just a few weeks away from the start of the 2026 regular season, it’s safe to say the Washington Commanders are headed into the year with arguably the NFL’s worst secondary.
Don’t think so? Take into account that career special-teams ace Jeremy Reaves appears to be the starting safety, their top cornerback, Trey Amos, has practiced exactly once to this point due to an ankle injury, and 3rd-year cornerback Mike Sainristil is coming off a season in which he got absolutely cooked from start to finish.
Things are bad. They don’t have to stay that way.
The Commanders could still, for appearances’ sake at least, attempt to make a move to solidify the secondary by trading for disgruntled Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
“Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. is a name multiple teams around the NFL have wondered about as a potential trade target, per sources,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on August 20. “JPJ is in the final year of his rookie contract, and with where the CB market is, teams have wondered if Pittsburgh could ultimately be open to a move with the Pro Bowl-caliber corner.”
What It Would Cost Commanders to Land Porter
The cost to bring Porter Jr. to the Commanders would be something close to a 2027 3rd-round pick or 2028 2nd-round pick.
“Porter has maintained his desire to be compensated as a top-level corner, a position that has seen five players reach or eclipse the $30 million per year mark since the start of last offseason, including a record-setting four-year, $133 million contract for Seattle Seahawks star Devon Witherspoon,” Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay wrote on August 25. “While Porter probably won’t reset the market, he’s due for a major raise over the $4 million in base salary he’s due in 2026. The corner has been a lynchpin in Pittsburgh’s secondary since being drafted No. 32 overall in 2023. In that span, the second-rounder has appeared in 41 games — starting 41 — and recorded 165 tackles, 31 pass defenses and three interceptions.”
Joey Porter Jr. Son of Legendary NFL Linebacker
Porter Jr., of course, is the son of legendary NFL linebacker Joey Porter, a 4-time NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowler who helped lead the Steelers to a Super Bowl victory following the 2005 season.
After becoming a 3-time All-Big Ten pick at Penn State, Porter Jr. was projected as a 1st-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft but dropped to the 1st pick of the 2nd round at No. 32 overall.
In his 1st 3 seasons, Porter Jr. has started 41 out of the 47 regular-season games he’s played in, but missed a career-high 3 games in 2025.
Steelers fans do not want Porter going anywhere, but not getting that big paycheck at this point is a sign things have gone south.
“We were looking for a number 1 corner for years lol no way we trade him,” Steelers fan JermPGH wrote on his official X account. “I definitely get why teams would check in though.”
“BROTHER imagine finally developing a lockdown corner and deciding THAT’S the guy you can live without,” Steelers fan Vanilla Thunder wrote on his official X account. “Good thing backup tight ends and rotational defensive linemen are apparently the premium positions now. Thunder must’ve missed that memo.”
Commanders Urged to Trade for Disgruntled ‘Pro Bowl Caliber’ CB