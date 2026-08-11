Commanders Trade Pitch Lands 6-foot-6, 312-Pound Offensive Tackle

The Washington Commanders may very well have what they need already on the roster to replace NFL All-Pro left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, who might not even play in the regular season after suffering a torn triceps tendon in training camp.

After all, his replacement, Brandon Coleman, started 12 games at left tackle as a rookie in 2025 as the Commanders advanced to the NFC Championship Game.

Still, though, it’s going to be much better for the Commanders to have a plan beyond Coleman. There’s a high-level swing tackle who could be on the market in Houston Texans offensive tackle Blake — Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put him at the top of his list of players their teams should put on the trade block.

Fisher finds himself in depth-chart limbo on the Texans because they signed free agent Braden Smith and re-signed Trent Brown.