Commanders Trade Pitch Lands 6-foot-6, 312-Pound Offensive Tackle

The Washington Commanders may very well have what they need already on the roster to replace NFL All-Pro left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, who might not even play in the regular season after suffering a torn triceps tendon in training camp.
After all, his replacement, Brandon Coleman, started 12 games at left tackle as a rookie in 2025 as the Commanders advanced to the NFC Championship Game.
Still, though, it’s going to be much better for the Commanders to have a plan beyond Coleman. There’s a high-level swing tackle who could be on the market in Houston Texans offensive tackle Blake — Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put him at the top of his list of players their teams should put on the trade block.
Fisher finds himself in depth-chart limbo on the Texans because they signed free agent Braden Smith and re-signed Trent Brown.
“Now, the Texans could certainly justify keeping Fisher on the depth chart as a swing tackle,” Knox wrote on August 10. “He has appeared in 31 games with 15 starts across two seasons, and Pro Football Focus graded him as the 42nd overall tackle this past season. However, Houston also added undrafted rookies James Neal III and Sam Hagen, and it could find Fisher to be more valuable as a trade chip. Fisher was a second-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2024, and the Texans could expect some reasonable trade offers if he’s made available this preseason.”
Valuable Game Experience in 1st 2 Seasons
Fisher might be worth a 4th- or 5th-round pick in a trade thanks to his valuable experience over his 1st 2 seasons — those 15 starts are worth their weight in gold.
Fisher was a 2nd-round pick (No. 59 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he was a 3-year starter.
NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein correctly predicted Fisher would be a 2nd-round pick.
“Athletic tackle with the talent to gain some traction in a draft that is deep at his position,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “Fisher can be late off the ball, creating early disadvantages, and his contact balance and hand usage can be spotty at times. He’s a capable climber and puller as a move blocker and he does a nice job of drive blocking with plus technique to create leverage. He establishes his anchor against a bull rush but will occasionally struggle to open his hips and keep edge rushers from flattening into the pocket. In general, he’s going to mirror up against counters. Fisher needs to do a better job with consistency and finishing blocks, but he has the tape and tools to become a starter at either tackle spot.”
Devastating Injury Changes Plans for Commanders
Beyond Jayden Daniels, Tunsil is likely the next-most valuable player on the roster — and played the best football of his career in his 1st season with the team in 2025 after an offseason trade brought him over from the Texans.
That’s why his injury hit with such a seismic force.
“Sources: Five-time Pro Bowl LT Laremy Tunsil suffered a torn triceps in practice today during 1-on-1 pass-rush drills,” NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo wrote on his official X account on Saturday night. “He’ll likely require surgery and will miss at least a significant portion of the regular season … Tunsil was injured while taking on a bull rush from Odafe Oweh. The Commanders had hoped it wouldn’t be a significant injury but testing this afternoon revealed the extent of the injury. A brutal blow for Washington, which had made Tunsil the highest-paid OL this offseason.”
Tunsil will be getting paid a lot of money not to play in 2026 — he signed a 2-year, $60.2 million contract extension on March 9.
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